New research says we haven’t seen the last of Delta Covid-19 variant.

Recent concerns for the reemergence of Covid infections range world-wide. Israeli researchers released a report containing the result of a study that suggests an upcoming wave of Covid-19 breakout could be the Delta variant as opposed to a more recently identified Covid-19 variant named Omicron .

New wastewater-based epidimiological research suggests that Delta variant will outlast the Omicron variant. Eugene Mymrin/Getty Images

In the study, Israeli researchers used waste-water based epidemiology to track Covid-19 positive cases directly from human waste samples. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), wastewater-based epidemiology can differentiate one Covid-19 variant from another.

The research, published on April 30th, 2022 states:

can be expected that the Omicron levels will decrease until eliminated, while Delta variant will maintain its cryptic circulation.”

The publication goes on to state that if the predictions are true, then the public might be susceptible to a reemerge of the Delta morbidity wave. The CDC states that the recent Omicron variant is less severe than other prior variants .

On March 1st, Yale Medicine published that the Covid-19 Delta variant is more contagious than other Covid-19 strains, and there is still more to learn about the Delta variant.

This chart shows how the Delta variant gained prominence throughout its coception. Megan McgGrew/PBSNewsHours

The current covid tracker from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), shows on a mapping tool how your location might be affected by Covid-19.

Though federal mandates might apply to the government’s response to Covid-19, most regulatory public health matters are in the jurisdiction of the state or local government administrations.

Reach out to the public health office in your state to stay updated on Covid-19 public health notifications.

