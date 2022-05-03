Child of Kentucky slaves goes on to be inventor, memorialized by a Google Doodle

The late, Elijah McCoy was in recent memorial on Google Doodles. The platform often honors inventors, scientists and humanitarian efforts from people around the world and throughout history.

Elijah McCoy was the child of Kentucky escaped slaves. biography.com

According to CNET, Elijah McCoy was the child of Kentucky slaves. His parents used the Underground Railroad to escape slavery in 1837. The underground railroad was a network of people and houses that enabled the escape of slaves. The McCoy family would eventually make it to Colchester, Ontario where Elijah McCoy was born on May 2, 1844.

The child of slaves began his studies as a mechanical engineer apprentice. Elijah McCoy would prove competent and work for Michigan Central Railroad as a fireman and oiler. While working at the Michigan Central Railroad, Elijah invented an 'oil-drip cup' that would catch oil dripping from the engine, eliminating the need to manually lubricate the engine every few miles. His invention would go on to be his first patent named, "Improvement in Lubricators for Steam Engines". The invention would later be used in oil drilling and for mining equipment, says Biography.com.

This is an image of Elijah McCoys first patent, Improvement in lubricators for steam-engines GooglePatents

Mr. Elijah McCoy amassed 57 patents during his lifetime. In 2001, some of Mr. McCoy's inventions landed in the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Akron. In 1922, Elijah McCoy lost his wife, Mary Eleanor Delaney to a car accident; he did not fully recover from his injuries. Elijah McCoy died at the age of 85 in 1929.

Google has a memorial page honoring Mr. Elijah McCoy. His life and accomplishments are an example to show that our innovation does go rewarded, if we make attempts.

Credits:

Google

CNET