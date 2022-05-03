Gov. Andy Beshear's Better Kentucky Plan gives $1.1 million to Nelson County infrastructure.

The Better Kentucky Plan is the means for Kentucky to create 14,500 jobs for Kentuckians. The Better Kentucky Plan purposes $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds program provides grants for better schools, better water, and better internet in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition supports long-term, sustainable funding to take Kentucky into the future. The Lane Report

On April 26th 2022, Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, presented Nelson County and Larue County with $1,773,262 for infrastructure improvements.

Nelson County

$830,400 was awarded to the city of Bardstown to design and construct a new sidewalk on Templin Avenue that connects to Chambers Boulevard. The sidewalk will be near the construction of a new Bardstown Elementary School that is scheduled to open this fall. The sidewalk project was funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC), in part of a $23 million effort from Governor Andy Beshear to improve transportation safety near schools. New Haven- $289,080 was awarded to city of New Haven for the Kentucky Railway Museum (KRM)’s Kentucky Club Car Project. The funds will restore a unique, classic rail club car, built in 1926 and converted into a tavern car in 1954. The KRM hosts from 30,000 to 50,000 visitors each year. The grant award will help New Haven economy and tourism.

Rep. Chad McCoy has represented Nelson County to Kentucky's General Assembly since, 2017. Kentucky General Assembly

According to a press release from Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Nelson County, Kentucky State Representative, Chad McCoy, said of the monies awarded to Nelson County

“Our goal is to help make travel in our growing community safer and healthier, and the funding is a huge boost to improving connectivity throughout a developing area. This is a great opportunity to improve traffic safety and public accessibility for our children at the new Bardstown City School. I’m excited to see how this new connection will benefit us in so many ways.”

For more information on Gov. Andy Beshear's, Better Kentucky Plan, visit their website.

