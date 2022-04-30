DEA National Prescription Drug Take-back Day, April 30th

TwoSq Media

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has designated the 30th of April, National Prescription (Rx) Drug Take-Back Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8cMw_0fOanjjk00
National Drug Take-back Day is April 30th, 2022.MGN Image

Each year, law enforcement agencies nationwide mobilize to receive prescription drugs from citizens. According to DEA.gov through National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the DEA is:

encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkdNj_0fOanjjk00
Kentuckians have suffered from the Opiod pandemic, but have many places to turn in the medications on April 30th.Kentucky Office of Drug Control

In Kentucky, the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) makes it easy for Kentuckians to find the nearest location to return their prescription drugs on April 30th. The site offers an easy search by county. In total, Kentucky has 193 Permanent Prescription Drug Disposal locations in its’ 115 counties.

The opioid epidemic in the United States affected 1.6 million people into an opioid use disorder in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Human and Health Services (HHS). In 2017, the HHS declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

Prescription drugs propose a human threat, beyond illicit use of opioids. The threat is pharmaceutical pollution. Pharmaceutical pollution, according to the Harvard Medical Review, is pollution to the environment from prescription drugs. This threat can affect humans by our consumption of food which may be contaminated with prescription medication, through water or sewage runoff, commonly.

Getting your medications to law enforcement on National Prescription Drug Day, helps our community, families, and environment. The Drug Enforcement Agency looks to reflect its commitment to Americans’ health and safety, through this program.

Credits:

Drug Enforcement Agency

U. S. Department of Human and Health Services

Harvard Medical Review

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DEA# opioid crisis# medicine# law enforcement# drug takeback

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, I'm Harrison, a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
425 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Kentucky State

4 Southern comfort restaurants for your trip through Kentucky.

This summer, restaurateurs are prepared to serve the public. As you look to get out and enjoy the summer, think Kentucky and it’s inviting Bluegrass comfort. Kentucky’s soon to host the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7th, bringing together the world’s most equestrian enthusiasts.

Read full story

‘Electrified Chevrolet Corvette’: Complete GM electric vehicle fleet by 2035

General Motors (GM) will produce an electric Chevrolet Corvette, next year. The GM President Mark Reuss revealed that General Motors plans to produce exclusively electric vehicles by 2035, in an interview with CNBC.

Read full story
4 comments
Kentucky State

Child of Kentucky slaves goes on to be inventor, memorialized by a Google Doodle

The late, Elijah McCoy was in recent memorial on Google Doodles. The platform often honors inventors, scientists and humanitarian efforts from people around the world and throughout history.

Read full story
12 comments
Kentucky State

Gov. Andy Beshear's Better Kentucky Plan gives $1.1 million to Nelson County infrastructure.

The Better Kentucky Plan is the means for Kentucky to create 14,500 jobs for Kentuckians. The Better Kentucky Plan purposes $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds program provides grants for better schools, better water, and better internet in Kentucky.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Be among 6 businesses getting $25,000 for 2022 Vogt Invention and Innovation Award. Applications end May 31st.

Innovation is rewarded. The ideas that you have, actually can push industries and companies forwards. The Vogt Invention and Innovation Awards awards program rewards just that.

Read full story

Do not fall victim to online dating scams. Report frauds to the Feds.

Online dating scams have been rampant in the United States and abroad. Local, state, and federal authorities have safety measures in place to help US citizens. There are many signs to online romance scams.Tara Winstead. Pexels.

Read full story
Virginia State

How Kentucky County, Virginia, developed to Kentucky Statehood

On May 13th, 1607, 104 Englishmen named, Jamestown VA, after their King James I. Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in North America, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Read full story
4 comments

SpaceX Mars project plans moving forward: FAA to post public project launch proposal.

Elon Musk has openly stated his ambition to put humans on Mars by 2026. Though he's the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company that will do it, the United State's Environmental Protection Agency must conduct a Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA).

Read full story

Get Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Service in the US

Elon Musk has taken ambition to another level. He's co-created Ebay, founded Space-X, and currently leading Tesla from electric vehicles, to the releasing of humanoid robots called Tesla bots in the near future. The Musk Foundation is the home of Mr. Musk's philanthropic interests, yet his internet service providing company is called, Starlink.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Free Military Education for At-Risk Kentuckiana Youth

The Bluegrass Challenge Academy is a military school in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. It has programs to address Kentuckiana’s at-risk demographic with empowering skills that will last them a lifetime.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

Attend Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville 2022 Waterfront Park April 28th-May6th

Kroger Company has more than 2,800 stores in 35 different states. After giving away $300 million in cash and food from national to local communities in 2020, Kroger’s is bringing the Fest-a-Ville to Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park, for 2022.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Election Fraud Controls: How Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams is protecting KY voters

The Kentucky Secretary of State (KY SOS), Michael G. Adams, has taken effort to directly reassert the KY SOS office's supportive role in Kentucky elections. Kentucky Secretary of State, Michael G. Adams, makes clear Kentucky's action toward integritous elections.Kentucky Secretary of State.

Read full story
1 comments
Bardstown, KY

Visit Bardstown Country Club This Summer - Maywood in Bardstown, KY

Bardstown Country Club (BCC) has taken special steps to prepare for a community inclusive summer. You don't have to golf to enjoy the Bardstown Country Club. Bardstown Country Club has special events throughout the year, and work with community partners to meet community goals.Bardstown Country Club.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Unincorporated Cities Stand for Commonwealth

Many cities thrive on incorporation. Incorporation makes cities eligible for city revenues, such as from taxes and utilities, or state or federal money transfers. The United States Census Bureau (US Census Bureau) states that Kentucky is home to 524 places; 422 incorporated 102 designated places.

Read full story
2 comments
Christian County, KY

County Election Officials Needed for May 17th Primary: Hoptown voting for New Mayor

Christian County, Kentucky is home to 72,357 people, according to 2021 estimates from the US Census Bureau. The County is preparing for the 2022 Kentucky General Election primary on May 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Bardstown, KY

Bardstown Farmers Market Opening in May for 2022 Season

The passing fall season has left our local farmers with bountiful harvests. The Bardstown Farmers Market will be opening in May 2022. Bardstown Farmers Market opens in Bardstown, KY in May 2022.Bardstown Farmers Market.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Governor Beshear Announces $2.4 Million for Nature Development

On Friday, April 22, 2022 Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear announced that the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) have alloted $2.4 million to upgrade Kentucky’s parks and recreation spaces.

Read full story
11 comments
Lebanon, KY

Make a Splash This Summer at Lebanon Aquatic Center in Lebanon, Kentucky

This 2022 summer is the perfect time to gather family at the Lebanon Aquatic Center. Operating hours for the Lebanon Aquatic Center.City of Lebanon Parks Department. The indoor facility, The Lebanon Aquatic Center, is administered by Parks Aquatic Department and located at:

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron announces $129 million in payments for Annual Tobacco Settlement Funds for Kentucky.

Basis of article is information from an April 21st Kentucky Attorney General Press Release. The Commonwealth State of Kentucky has received its annual payment for 2022, in the amount of $129 million, for a 1998 settlement agreement with tobacco manufacturers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy