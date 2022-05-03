‘Electrified Chevrolet Corvette’: Complete GM electric vehicle fleet by 2035

General Motors (GM) will produce an electric Chevrolet Corvette, next year. The GM President Mark Reuss revealed that General Motors plans to produce exclusively electric vehicles by 2035, in an interview with CNBC .

General Motors is releasing an electric Chevrolet Corvette that runs on GM's Ultium Platform. Electrek.com

In April, GM revealed a technology that sets GM electric vehicles (EV’s) apart from the competition. The technology is GM's Ultium Platform. Motor Trends correlates that the Ultium platform includes a shared modular battery system, distributing power to driver components that are monitored by an Ultifi software governed by GM's latest Vehicle Intelligence Platform electrical architecture .

The GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant produces the Chevrolet Corvette sports car. Daily, the Bowling Green facility schedules to build 184 Corvettes per day, to 920 per week, according to Corvette Blogger .

General Motors’ upcoming electrified Chevrolet Corvette release will also run on the Ultium Platform. GM’s Ultium Platform further includes an energy recovery system,

that captures and repurposes waste energy from the battery.

The new and upcoming electrified Chevrolet Corvette is part of General Motor’s electric vehicle fleet that run on the Ultium platform that accelerate faster and drive further . GM cars with this technology will also have increased charging speed and enabled sportier driving.

Electric vehicle competitor Ford, achieved 200,000 pre-orders of its new electric truck, the Lightning , according to Ford Motors.

CNBC informs that General Motors plans to invest $35 billion in autonomous and electric vehicles, through the release of 30 new EV’s introduced globally by 2025. In that goal, they seek to accomplish: zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

Credits:

General Motors

Corvette Blogger

CNBC News