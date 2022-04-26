Election Fraud Controls: How Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams is protecting KY voters

The Kentucky Secretary of State (KY SOS), Michael G. Adams, has taken effort to directly reassert the KY SOS office's supportive role in Kentucky elections.

Kentucky Secretary of State, Michael G. Adams, makes clear Kentucky's action toward integritous elections.Kentucky Secretary of State

Pursuant to KRS 14.025, the Kentucky Secretary of State's office is comprised of three offices:

  1. The Office of Administration
  2. The Office of Business Services
  3. The Office of Elections

Since widespread claims of election fraud stemming from the 2020 Presidential election, Kentucky has sought the courts and securing processes to separate itself from election fraud claims. In 1949, Ed Prichard of Bourbon County, Kentucky admitted to ballot stuffing and was convicted of election fraud, according to Kentucky.com.

KY SOS, Michael G. Adams, has addressed some claims that negatively affected the perception of the office's integrity. The public can view the Kentucky Secretary of State's, Rumor Control, webpage, to see Kentucky's actual provisions against election fraud.

Kentucky election officials have a system that establishes a paper-trail back to the ballot, not the voter.ABCnews

Here are some of the rumors that the Kentucky Secretary of State Office is addressing for the public:

Election Fraud Rumor Control

  • Kentucky Election Officials engaged in "voter suppression"

-In 2020, the first time since 1981, Kentucky made absentee ballots available, and extended
voting past one day. In 2021, the Kentucky General Assembly made many pro-voter changes
permanent.

  • Kentucky voting machines were "hacked"

-The KY SOS states that the Kentucky law does not allow voting machines to have a modem or
connect to the internet. All casted votes are county manually by election officials, and finally the
Kentucky Secretary of State and the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

  • Kentucky Voting machines are not accurate

- Pursuant to 31 KAR 2:020​, Kentucky voting machines are tested by County Clerks, no more
than 5 days before the election; the Kentucky State Board of Elections, is required to
constitute methodology the tests by County Clerks. Further, The County Clerk, County Board
of Elections and Precinct Election Officers, verify the chain of custody of voting machines.
Pursuant to KRS 117.165, the public are invited to a public examination of the machines.

  • Electric voting machines miscount votes

- House Bill 574 is Kentucky's most significant election reform law since 1981. This bill, among other things, updated nearly all of their voting machines to accommodate paper ballots. Having a voter-verified paper trail allows jurisdictions to perform audits and ensures that every ballot is counted as cast.

If you have Administrative, Business, or Election questions in Kentucky, contact Kentucky's Secretary of State's Office Online or by phone (502) 564-3490. Kentucky counties are preparing for the 2022 Kentucky primaries on May 17th, 2022, toward the Kentucky General Election on November 8th, 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
