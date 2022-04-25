Bardstown Country Club (BCC) has taken special steps to prepare for a community inclusive summer. You don't have to golf to enjoy the Bardstown Country Club.

Bardstown Country Club has special events throughout the year, and work with community partners to meet community goals. Bardstown Country Club

The Bardstown Country Club has:

The Grill at Maywood is a restaurant service of the Bardstown Country Club. The Grill at Maywood

The Grill at Maywood, according to its website, uses only the highest quality foods to serve it's patrons. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Grill at Maywood, offers venue for rental. Their prices are $150 per room and $75 to use projection screen.

As a community bonus, the BCC has offered a $200 BCC gift card to any referral that results in an outing of 70 people or more. The card can be used in the Bardstown Country Club Pro Shop, or The Grill at Maywood. As of April 25th, 2022, The Grill at Maywood, is seeking cooks. According to a Facebook post, new cook hires can start the same day.

BCC is a golf destination, complete with a Proshop for your golfing needs. elitegolfcourses.com

Previously ranked as the fourth most difficult course in the Louisville area, Bardstown Country Club golf course touts 7,200 yards of course. Renown golf architect, David Pfaff of Carmel, California designed the course in 2003. The course has 19 holes. Bardstown Country Club at Maywood accommodates every level of golfer from from amateur to champion level, with the course equipped for 4,600 yards of play to 7,200 yards.

The Bardstown Country Club at Maywood, hosts a Pro Shop with professional staff and all of your golfing supplies. Bardstown Country Club

At the Bardstown Country Club's Pro Shop, the General Manager and Professional Golf Association (PGA) member, Chris Osbourne said on the Pro Shop website:

We recognize that there are many different outlets to acquire golf products; whether it be golf

discount stores or the internet. So we must offer the lowest prices acceptable in today’s market.

The Bardstown Country Club's, Pro Shop is where to get all the supplies you need for a season of golf, daily. The Pro Shop carries major brands including: Titleist, Callaway, Srixon, and more. Golfing at Maywood is great for all golf seekers, considering that three PGA professional golfers that are certified club fitters, staff the Pro Shop.

Bardstown Country Club at Maywood also has a driving range. The driving range has over 20 hitting stations, 6 targeting greens, and over 300 yards of in range for driving practice. Lessons from PGA members are $45 per half hour and $90 per hour. With a discount for juniors under 18 of $10 off half our and $20 off hour.

Bardstown Country Club has membership pricing and inquiries are available online. Continuing toward a successful 2022 season, Maywood Golf Association is preparing for many events to open from this May to September.

Credits:

Bardstown Country Club

2022 Maywood Golf Association