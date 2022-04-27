Get Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Service in the US

TwoSq Media

Elon Musk has taken ambition to another level. He's co-created Ebay, founded Space-X, and currently leading Tesla from electric vehicles, to the releasing of humanoid robots called Tesla bots in the near future. The Musk Foundation is the home of Mr. Musk's philanthropic interests, yet his internet service providing company is called, Starlink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoxXE_0fJWzEHG00
Starlink is supported and made possible by the technology and tools of Space X.Teslarati

Starlink is an internet service provider offering high speed, low latency internet to its' customers, with download speeds of Starlink internet service has service offerings in certain geographic locations, yet quantity of customers is limited to a first come first serve basis, says Starlink.

Residents in the USA and Canada can get Starlink Satellite Internet services, if they live between 44 and 53 degrees latitude, according to researcher with satelliteinternet.com. The map below shows areas where service is offered or waitlisted in the US and Canada, between the latitudinal markers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ7P1_0fJWzEHG00
This Starlink provided map, shows currently available and waitlisted locations.Starlink

Issues with Product Rollout

Geekwire.com, states that Space X has launched more than 2,000 satellites for the development of Starlink services, to date. Further the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has approved a SpaceX plan that indicates a satellite constellation of over 12,000 satellites.

According to a SpaceX news release, February 3rd, 2022, SpaceX launched 49 shuttles, 40 of which entered re-orbit, which means they did not successfully remain in place as launched. The culprit behind the 40 satellites that failed was a geomagnetic storm.

The U.S. Geological Survey defines geomagnetic storms as, "a period of rapid magnetic field variation", that can last for hours or days. These natural occurrences can stem from mass coronal ejections. Mass coronal ejections are expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's Corona.

Starlink having a little over 2,000 out of a proposed 12,000 satellites in orbit proposes solutions. Starlink currently has plans for second generation satellites. According to NASA, Starlink has been responding to the FCC's inquiry behind an application to establish 30,000 "Gen2" satellites, saying that the Gen2 satellites will build another satellite network constellation and that the first and second constellations might work together for superior service.

Space debris has been a large issue for satellites that may be operating in low orbit. If a satellite in orbit comes inoperable, or if one satellite collides with another; these would be space junk. NASA says that space junk in low orbit can travel 17,500 mph. Even a small space projectile moving that speed could damage a satellite or spaceship.

Starlink's mission is to provide low cost an highspeed internet, amongst developing framework for a spaceborne internet system. Starlink has capabilities to build 45 satellites per week, and launch up to 240 satellites per month. Currently, the Starlink satellite network is currently higher than 99% following the deployment of over 2,000 satellites, according the their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ze8g_0fJWzEHG00
Starlink shows the functionality of the it's satellites collision avoidance system.Starlink

The "Gen2" satellites might come with greater protection against geomagnetic events occurring in low orbit. However, the "Gen1" satellites, currently in production and launch processes, are equipped with a collision avoidance mechanism to protect from Space debris. This collision avoidance system works by using sensor detection to "duck" from debris, while keeping the functionality to reconstitute itself after threat is averted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZP0B_0fJWzEHG00
Starlink is offering services directly, and taking pre-orders for areas not yet serviced.Cnet

Be confident in the engineering of SpaceX's contributions to Starlink Internet Service, and their high success rate for successful development of their satellite and launch program. Stay updated with the latest from Starlink, directly from their website's update page.

Credits:

Starlink

Satelliteinternet.com

Federal Aviation Administration

Geekwire.com

United States Geological Survey

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elon musk# starlink# satellite internet# space# Spacex

Comments / 3

Published by

Hello, I'm Harrison, a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
350 followers

More from TwoSq Media

SpaceX Mars Project Plans Moving Forward: FAA to post public project launch proposal.

Elon Musk has openly stated his ambition to put humans on Mars by 2026. Though he's the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company that will do it, the United State's Environmental Protection Agency must conduct a Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA).

Read full story
Virginia State

How Kentucky County, Virginia, developed to Kentucky Statehood

On May 13th, 1607, 104 Englishmen named, Jamestown VA, after their King James I. Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in North America, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Read full story
4 comments
Kentucky State

Free Military Education for At-Risk Kentuckiana Youth

The Bluegrass Challenge Academy is a military school in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. It has programs to address Kentuckiana’s at-risk demographic with empowering skills that will last them a lifetime.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

Attend Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville 2022 Waterfront Park April 28th-May6th

Kroger Company has more than 2,800 stores in 35 different states. After giving away $300 million in cash and food from national to local communities in 2020, Kroger’s is bringing the Fest-a-Ville to Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park, for 2022.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Election Fraud Controls: How Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams is protecting KY voters

The Kentucky Secretary of State (KY SOS), Michael G. Adams, has taken effort to directly reassert the KY SOS office's supportive role in Kentucky elections. Kentucky Secretary of State, Michael G. Adams, makes clear Kentucky's action toward integritous elections.Kentucky Secretary of State.

Read full story
1 comments
Bardstown, KY

Visit Bardstown Country Club This Summer - Maywood in Bardstown, KY

Bardstown Country Club (BCC) has taken special steps to prepare for a community inclusive summer. You don't have to golf to enjoy the Bardstown Country Club. Bardstown Country Club has special events throughout the year, and work with community partners to meet community goals.Bardstown Country Club.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Unincorporated Cities Stand for Commonwealth

Many cities thrive on incorporation. Incorporation makes cities eligible for city revenues, such as from taxes and utilities, or state or federal money transfers. The United States Census Bureau (US Census Bureau) states that Kentucky is home to 524 places; 422 incorporated 102 designated places.

Read full story
2 comments
Christian County, KY

County Election Officials Needed for May 17th Primary: Hoptown voting for New Mayor

Christian County, Kentucky is home to 72,357 people, according to 2021 estimates from the US Census Bureau. The County is preparing for the 2022 Kentucky General Election primary on May 17th, 2022.

Read full story
Bardstown, KY

Bardstown Farmers Market Opening in May for 2022 Season

The passing fall season has left our local farmers with bountiful harvests. The Bardstown Farmers Market will be opening in May 2022. Bardstown Farmers Market opens in Bardstown, KY in May 2022.Bardstown Farmers Market.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Governor Beshear Announces $2.4 Million for Nature Development

On Friday, April 22, 2022 Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear announced that the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) have alloted $2.4 million to upgrade Kentucky’s parks and recreation spaces.

Read full story
11 comments
Lebanon, KY

Make a Splash This Summer at Lebanon Aquatic Center in Lebanon, Kentucky

This 2022 summer is the perfect time to gather family at the Lebanon Aquatic Center. Operating hours for the Lebanon Aquatic Center.City of Lebanon Parks Department. The indoor facility, The Lebanon Aquatic Center, is administered by Parks Aquatic Department and located at:

Read full story

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron announces $129 million in payments for Annual Tobacco Settlement Funds for Kentucky.

Basis of article is information from an April 21st Kentucky Attorney General Press Release. The Commonwealth State of Kentucky has received its annual payment for 2022, in the amount of $129 million, for a 1998 settlement agreement with tobacco manufacturers.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Opening in Chicago: Seeks Innovative Commercial Technology Solutions

This information contained herein, stems primarily from an April 21st, 2022, Department of Defense Press Release. The Department of Defense (DOD) is opening a Defense Innovation Unit, known as the DIU, office in Chicago, Illinois.

Read full story
Loretto, KY

U.S. Religious Order's Belgian roots in Kentucky: Sisters of Loretto

The Sisters of Loretto, was the first religious order in the United States that had no foreign affiliation, according to the Loretto Academy, in El Paso, Texas. Little Loretto, Kentucky was the original home of the Sisters of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross.Loretto Community.

Read full story

Second $325 Million Russian Oligarch Super-Yacht held by US in Fiji

The United States is looking to seize a second yacht of a Russian Oligarch, the Amadea, currently held at a dock in Fiji, Japan. Russian Oligarch Slueiman Kerimov's $325 millon super-yacht, ArmadeaCharterworld.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Richmond, KY

US Destroys Last Stockpile of VX Chemical Weapons Agent in Kentucky.

On April 20th 2022, the United States destroyed its final M55 rocket containing VX nerve gas. The last of US VX nerve agent and mustard gas were destroyed in Richmond, KY.Jana Felts/Army Chemical Materials Activity.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Guinness World's Records: World's Largest Bouncy House Coming to Louisville, KY Summer 2022

The World’s Largest Bounce-house is coming to Louisville, KY. Touting 16,000 square feet, this bounce-house is accredited by the Guinness Book of World Records, as the largest Bounce-House in the World.

Read full story
Bardstown, KY

Nelson County Young Professional Networking Event April 28th in Bardstown, KY; Bardstown-Nelson Co. Chamber of Commerce.

Spring time is the perfect time to meet people. Business networking can open new doors for careers and commerce. Whether you’re looking for a career change, or to increase your current business exposure, the Bardstown-Nelson Chamber of Commerce (BNCC) invites Nelson County professionals, under age 40 to, the BNCC Young Professionals Launch.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Real ID Standard; Ky Senator Higdon Announces Extension to May 3rd, 2023

The United States Department of Homeland Security, is seeking uniformity in its standards for personal identification. The standards are levied to each US state for implementation through Real ID’s.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy