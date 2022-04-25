Many cities thrive on incorporation. Incorporation makes cities eligible for city revenues, such as from taxes and utilities , or state or federal money transfers. The United States Census Bureau (US Census Bureau) states that Kentucky is home to 524 places ; 422 incorporated 102 designated places.

.According the Kentucky Secretary of State, in Kentucky, an unincorporated urban place is:

any area outside of incorporated cities that has a population of 2,500 or more.”

KRS 177.366 makes unincorporated cities eligible to receive municipal funding. Under KRS 81.015 ,

Fairdale, Parkers Lake, Whitley City, Smithtown, Stearns and Pine Knot were designated unincorporated urban places.

Unincorporated cities in Kentucky, contribute to the glory of the Bluegrass State . Among the names of Kentucky’s US Census Bureau designated places are Beauty, Kentucky, Brazil, Kentucky, Blackjoe, Kentucky, Halfway, Kentucky , Love, Kentucky, Lucky Stop, Kentucky, and Three Point Coal Camp , Kentucky.

Unincorporated cities in Kentucky are places we often visit, pass through, shop or eat, and live as Kentuckians.

According to the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission , unincorporated cities, also known in Kentucky as unincorporated urban places, have a vote in county formation. During the county formation processes, unincorporated cities’s residents are called to stake a majority vote in favor of a county formation plan in Kentucky.

Since unincorporated cities do benefit from municipal funds (city or county funds), for roads and utilities , their interest also matters to their local county District Magistrate.

If you are in Kentucky and have concerns about county services like water, sewer, road, or other county matters, contact your local county magistrate. Your local District Magistrate , in Kentucky, is your way to get your matters before the county’s Fiscal Court to adhere to your matters. Unincorporated cities are an essence to the Commonwealth's beauty, and all Kentucky citizens are an asset.

