Bardstown Farmers Market Opening in May for 2022 Season

Bardstown Farmers Market

The passing fall season has left our local farmers with bountiful harvests. The Bardstown Farmers Market will be opening in May 2022.

The Bardstown Farmers Market is located downtown at:

200 East Flaget Avenue

Bardstown KY 40004

Each year, local farmers treat locals to their blends of homegrown and otherwise local, foods. Annually, the Bardstown Farmers Market hosts over thirty vendors selling eggs, honey, vegetables, fruit, plants, fresh flowers, herbs, baked goods, jellies, and more, according to Kentuckytourism.com .

All of the vendors at the Bardstown Farmers Market accept cash. Some conveniently may accept debit or credit cards or other forms of payment. The payment methods accepted at the farmers market are at the discretion of the sellers, as they are independent producers.

The Bardstown Farmers Market is overseen by the Nelson County Extension office. They have contact information on their website. There is no general admission to the farmers market. Operations are conducted:

Tuesday 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Friday 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Saturday 7:30 am – 12:00 pm

Bardstown Farmers Market Pavilion Kentucky toursim

Bardstown Farmers Market will operate from May until October 31st, 2022. Food and commodities for sale are as abundant as produced or harvested. Visit the Bardstown Farmers Market early in the season to get your locally produced goods while they’re available.

TwoSq Media encourages local Bardstown Farmers Market food vendors to seek Kentucky Proud accreditation. One seeking information on becoming a Bardstown Farmers Market vendor, can follow this link for details.

Credits:

Bardstown Farmers Market

Nelson County Extension Office