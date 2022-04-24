Kentucky Governor Beshear Announces $2.4 Million for Nature Development

TwoSq Media

On Friday, April 22, 2022 Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear announced that the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) have alloted $2.4 million to upgrade Kentucky’s parks and recreation spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NulgD_0fIETr2a00
Visit one of Kentucky's state-preserved nature spots.KentuckyTourism.com

Federal funds that are given to states are administered through the state's Department for Local Government (DLG). Kentucky’s DLG Commissioner, Dennis Keene, said in a statement released from the Kentucky Governor’s office,

The Land and Water Conservation Fund allows for projects across our commonwealth to move forward. These projects will improve our parks and outdoor spaces and allow them to be more accessible to all Kentuckians.”

The press release states that funds will help communities expand recreation spaces, enhance accessibility for all Kentuckians.

Of the 41 projects supported, below are how a couple of Kentucky’s $2.4 million dollar land and water conservation is being used by county:

  • Mclean County to use $200,000 to build an American Disabilities Act (ADA)- accessible fishing pier, in partnership with the US Forest Service, and improve recreational areas along Cave Run Lake.
  • Harlan County is using $200,000 to build six new camper cabins in Kentucky Come State Park.
  • McCreary County is spending $54,859 to build and install a playground for kids ages 5-12.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPSN8_0fIETr2a00
The implementation of the federal funds to Kentucky, were a Team Kentucky effort.WLKY News

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s administration is glad to announce efforts taken to conserve the lovely Bluegrass State. Kentuckians are happy to hear the efforts our counties and cities have taken to preserve the Heartland’s beauty. This summer, visit your local park, and take in the nature Kentucky has to offer.

Credits:

Kentucky Governor’s Office

Department for Local Government

