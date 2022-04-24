County Election Officials Needed for May 17th Primary: Hoptown voting for New Mayor

Christian County, Kentucky is home to 72,357 people, according to 2021 estimates from the US Census Bureau . The County is preparing for the 2022 Kentucky General Election primary on May 17th, 2022.

All candidates appearing on the May 17th ballot are current, yet candidate Mike Walker for Magistrate 7, and City Council Candidate Elizabeth Draude have filed withdrawal notices after the ballots were printed, according to Christian County Government website .

The Christian County vote includes votes for: County Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrate, Sheriff, and jailer. There’s also a vote for municipal offices, such as mayor and city council.

The election information was gathered from the Christian County Clerk's office.

County Clerk

The incumbent Christian County Clerk, Mike Kem (Democrat), is being challenged in the primary by two Republican opponents: Melinda Humphries and Erica Newby. The incumbent, Kem, has held the office since 2019.

Sheriff

Sheriff Tyler DeArmond is nearing the end of his first term as Sheriff of Christian County. Though he is seeking re-election, the primary has brought challenger Adam Vanderkolk as a challenger for the county seat.

County Judge Executive

Steve Tribble is the current Christian County Judge-Executive. Mr. Tribble is seeing Jerry gilliam, Tommy McGraw, Dan Mason, and Katie Moyer as challengers. These candidates are seeking to bring change to the office in regards to transparency, wasteful spending, and economic development, according to the Eagle Post .

Mayor of Hopkinsville

Current Mayor, Wendell Lynch will not be seeking re-election in 2022, after wining a special election in 2020. For the May 17th ballot, James R. Knight Jr., and Vince Farrell have entered the ballot for mayor. Current Hopkinsville Mayor Lynch, served Hopkinsville, Kentucky as a leader through the challenging times of the recent global pandemic. You can read and listen to the Mayor's insights provided by WKDZ,

The full sample ballot for Christian County, Kentucky can be viewed here .

Christian County is looking for Election Officers for the May 17th primary. Visit the Christian County Government election page , for more information.

