The Sisters of Loretto, was the first religious order in the United States that had no foreign affiliation, according to the Loretto Academy , in El Paso, Texas.

Little Loretto, Kentucky was the original home of the Sisters of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross. Loretto Community

In April 1812, the Catholic denominated group, led by Father Charles Nernickx, of Belgium. Father Charles Nernickx established the order in Marion County, Ky to promote female piety and education, according to the Kentucky Historical Society . The purpose of the Sisters of Loretto was

to enable young Catholic girls who wished to retire from the world and to devote themselves to prayer and charity to be useful to themselves and others by educating poor children.

Sisters of Loretto Founder: Father Charles Nerinckx

Father Charles Nerinckx founded the Sisters of Loretto, in Kentucky He was a Belium, Roman Catholic missionary. Digital Information Gateway in El Paso (DIGIE)

Father Charles Nernickx conferred the religious veil on three young women at the foot of the cross in a Hardin’s Creek, Kentucky. Father Nernickx was ordained in 1785 as the vicar of the cathedral of Mechelen, Belgium. NewAdvent.Org , an online Catholic encyclopedia, writes that Father Charles Nerinckx entry to America came from a bishop Carroll in 1805. Father Nerinckx was assigned to a district in Kentucky over 200 miles; half the size of the state of Kentucky. His remains are kept near the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse .

Father Nerinckx's remains are at the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Kentucky. The sisters relocated to Narinx, Kentucky in 1820. Loretto Community

The Sisters of Loretto would go on to spread Catholic education to the western parts of the United States, from Kentucky.

Today, a major and modern representation of the Sisters of Loretto’s expedition, is shown in the achievements and options of Loretto Academy , in El Paso, Texas. The school offers education for boys and girls up to fifth grade, and all-female middle and high school. According to their website, they give over $720,000 in tuition assistance per year.

Sisters of Loretto at Osage Mission from Loretto Community archives Loretto Community

If you’re interested in the continuance of the Sisters of Loretto’s mission, visit the current El Paso, Texas, Loretto Academy Welcome Message online. Also, visit the website for Sisters of Loretto in Kentucky to appreciate the women that began the Sisters of Loretto legacy.

