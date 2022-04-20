Loretto, KY

U.S. Religious Order Began in Kentucky: Sisters of Loretto

TwoSq Media

The Sisters of Loretto, was the first religious order in the United States that had no foreign affiliation, according to the Loretto Academy, in El Paso, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJbX3_0fDk4ECs00
Little Loretto, Kentucky was the original home of the Sisters of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross.Loretto Community

In April 1812, the Catholic denominated group, led by Father Charles Nernickx, of Belgium. Father Charles Nernickx established the order in Marion County, Ky to promote female piety and education, according to the Kentucky Historical Society. The purpose of the Sisters of Loretto was

to enable young Catholic girls who wished to retire from the world and to devote themselves to prayer and charity to be useful to themselves and others by educating poor children.
Sisters of Loretto Founder: Father Charles Nerinckx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFFk7_0fDk4ECs00
Father Charles Nerinckx founded the Sisters of Loretto, in Kentucky He was a Belium, Roman Catholic missionary.Digital Information Gateway in El Paso (DIGIE)

Father Charles Nernickx conferred the religious veil on three young women at the foot of the cross in a Hardin’s Creek, Kentucky. Father Nernickx was ordained in 1785 as the vicar of the cathedral of Mechelen, Belgium. NewAdvent.Org, an online Catholic encyclopedia, writes that Father Charles Nerinckx entry to America came from a bishop Carroll in 1805. Father Nerinckx was assigned to a district in Kentucky over 200 miles; half the size of the state of Kentucky. His remains are kept near the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40S9kJ_0fDk4ECs00
Father Nerinckx's remains are at the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Kentucky. The sisters relocated to Narinx, Kentucky in 1820.Loretto Community

The Sisters of Loretto would go on to spread Catholic education to the western parts of the United States, from Kentucky.

Today, a major and modern representation of the Sisters of Loretto’s expedition, is shown in the achievements and options of Loretto Academy, in El Paso, Texas. The school offers education for boys and girls up to fifth grade, and all-female middle and high school. According to their website, they give over $720,000 in tuition assistance per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zPBH_0fDk4ECs00
Sisters of Loretto at Osage Mission from Loretto Community archivesLoretto Community

If you’re interested in the continuance of the Sisters of Loretto’s mission, visit the current El Paso, Texas, Loretto Academy Welcome Message online. Also, visit the website for Sisters of Loretto in Kentucky to appreciate the women that began the Sisters of Loretto legacy.

Credits:

Loretto Academy - El Paso, Texas

Kentucky Historical Society

New Advent Catholic Encyclopedia System

Loretto Community - Kentucky

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# religious order# sisters of loretto# kentucky# catholic church# Religion

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Harrison with TwoSq Media, a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and other formats of journalism. I hold the disciplines for Master of Business Administration degree from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
230 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Bardstown, KY

Nelson County Young Professional Networking Event April 28th in Bardstown, KY; Bardstown-Nelson Co. Chamber of Commerce.

Spring time is the perfect time to meet people. Business networking can open new doors for careers and commerce. Whether you’re looking for a career change, or to increase your current business exposure, the Bardstown-Nelson Chamber of Commerce (BNCC) invites Nelson County professionals, under age 40 to, the BNCC Young Professionals Launch.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

World's Largest Bouncy House in Louisville Summer 2022: KY COVID 19 Guidelines

The World’s Largest Bounce-house is coming to Louisville, KY. Touting 16,000 square feet, this bounce-house comes is accredited by the Guinness Book of World Records, as the largest Bounce-House in the World.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Real ID Standard; Ky Senator Higdon Announces Extension to May 3rd, 2023

The United States Department of Homeland Security, is seeking uniformity in its standards for personal identification. The standards are levied to each US state for implementation through Real ID’s.

Read full story

Alex Jones and Info Wars, Move Legal Strategy Toward Settlement

Info Wars show host, Alex Jones, is likely positioning himself to settle a current litigation, by filing for bankruptcy for his show’s company, InfoWars, LLC. Alex Jones has been show of controversial show, Info Wars.Olivier Douliery/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images.

Read full story
10 comments
Nelson County, KY

2022 Travel-Rich Treasures in Kentucky

A visit to the Nelson Co, Kentucky region can explain why Bardstown, frequently lands on the USA Today list, "Most Beautiful Small Town in America". Friendly Wooden Giants at Bernheim Research ForestThomas Dambo.

Read full story
1 comments
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County, WV Leans into May 10th Primary Elections 2022

Kanawha County, West Virginia was formed in 1788, and Kanawha lands contributed wholly to West Virginia’s Mason, Bell, and Nicholas counties, states historical records online.

Read full story
Pulaski County, KY

Pulaski County, KY Election Day Nears for 2022 Primary

Pulaski, County is responsible for early settlement contributions toward the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This May 17th, 2022, in Pulaski County, Kentucky will administer the primary election from which the winners will appear on the final election on November 8th, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

US Facing Inflation, Federal and State Government Respond

Inflation has been a looming fear for many Americans since of the Covid-19 Pandemic came in 2020. We are currently seeing the effects of inflation, let's take a look at why, and what is being done about it.

Read full story
8 comments
Kenton County, KY

Competition Towers in Kenton County Primary Election 2022

Kenton County, Kentucky is hosting its 2022 primary election on May 17th, for placement on the final ballot of the Kentucky General Election on November 8th, 2022. Whitacre campaign host water tower for his election 2022 election bidDanny Whitacer.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Gov. Andy Beshear Announces Japanese Plant, 2,000 jobs

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, announced today the opening of a $2 billion Japanese battery technology company. Governor Andy Beshear announce new Kentucky 2022 Japanese factory coming to Bowling Green, KYGrace Ramey AP.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

Kentuckians Take Action for Earth Day 2022

Earth Day began in 1970, according to EarthDay.Org. Earth Day has become especially important for 2022, regarding the current revelations of Earth’s climate change to global warming.

Read full story
Hodgenville, KY

Easter Eggs in Hodgenville, Kentucky for Lincoln Jamboree 2022

Larue Countians gather yearly for the Lincoln Jamboree. 2022 is a special year for the event, as the celebration is it's 50th annual. Kentuckians invited to Hodgenville, KY for Easter SundayGabe Pierce Unsplash.

Read full story
Hardin County, KY

Hardin County Republican Primary Election Nears Voting Day

*This story has been updated for accuracy. It was originally reported that challenger for Hardin County Clerk, Brian Smith, was a Democrat; he is a Republican challenger.*. Harry Barry is stepping down from the Hardin Co Judge Executive position after, 19 years. Hardin County Clerk, incumbent Debbie Donnelly is being challenged. Plus, there are many new faces in municipal races.

Read full story
3 comments
Pike County, KY

Pike County Kentucky Election Primary 2022

Pike County, Kentucky is historically a pillar of industrial development. From coal mine to railroad, voters in Pike County know leadership matters. Pikeville is Kentucky's closest neighbor to West Virginia.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kangaroos at Kentucky Down Under-A 2022 Excursion

Near the middle of the US Heartland is the “Bluegrass State”, Kentucky. The Commonwealth State is scenic, historic, and chock-full of Kangaroos. Yes, Kentucky Down Under, in Horse Cave, Kentucky, has Kangaroos, caves, and more.

Read full story
Bardstown, KY

Nelson County Judge Executive Candidate Pivots on Experience

*Article updated April 11, 2022, to reflect the final stop for Mr. Tim Hutchins for Nelson County Judge Executive's speaking tour.*. Longtime Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts is choosing to not run for re-election in 2022. Watts’ decision has given way to new candidates for the opening seat.

Read full story
1 comments

First of Russian Yacht Seizures. $90 Million in Spain

A Russian Oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, a target of US sanctions, has had his 255 foot yacht, named, the Tango, seized . Mr. Vekselberg founded company, Renova, in 1990. Renova, according to their Linked In profile, is:

Read full story
4 comments

FDA Issues Notice on Kinder Chocolates Recall

The chocolate decadence of Ferrero Rocher, has issued a multi-continental recall on some of their products. According to the Anadolu Agency (AA) (a state-run News agency in Ankara, Turkey), the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) revoked the license of the Ferrero manufacturing facility in Arlon, Belgium.

Read full story

Google Ending Q1 With Looming US AntiTrust Litigation

On October 20th, 2020 the United States Department of Justice announced it's complaint against Google LLC, to stop the company from furthering its alleged monopolistic activity.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy