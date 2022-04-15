Competition Towers in Kenton County Primary Election 2022

Kenton County, Kentucky is hosting its 2022 primary election on May 17th, for placement on the final ballot of the Kentucky General Election on November 8th, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7N5r_0f9xptp100
Whitacre campaign host water tower for his election 2022 election bidDanny Whitacer

Kenton County is home to more than 165,000 Kentuckians, according to a 2021 US Census Bureau estimate. A voter statistics report from the Kentucky State Board of Elections states that as of March 15th, Kenton County has had over 141,000 voters register. TwoSq Media has created a visualization to show the breakdown of voter political affiliation in Kenton County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxJfi_0f9xptp100
Registered voters in March 2022 in Kenton County, KYTwoSq Media

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), Kentucky is a “closed primary state.” In closed primary states, voters in the primary must be a registered member. The May 17th is a Republican primary election.

County Clerk

Kenton County County Clerk, Gabrielle Summe, has displayed service in her capacity as County Clerk since 2010. The incumbent Republican finds the office challenged by Republican Danny Whitacre who has been campaining in Kenton County, raising awareness for his bid at the Kenton County Count Clerk. seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28K23Z_0f9xptp100
Gabrielle Summe incumbent Kenton County County ClerkKenton County County Clerk

Jailer

The current jailer of the Kenton County Detention Center is Marc L. Fields. He’s facing Steven Larson as a challenger.

Coroner

Amber Constantino, is the incumbent Coroner. The coroner is an elected medical official that investigates and certifies deaths, among other duties. This 2022 Kentucky primary election has brought challenger Jessica Cooper to challenge the seat for Coroner.

The Kenton County Primary Election is May 17th. For information on where to vote and how to register to vote, visit the Kenton County Clerk’s Office website.

Source:

US Census Bureau

Kentucky State Board of Elections

National Conference of State Legislature

Kenton County County Clerk

