FDA Issues Notice on Kinder Chocolates Recall

The chocolate decadence of Ferrero Rocher, has issued a multi-continental recall on some of their products. According to the Anadolu Agency (AA) (a state-run News agency in Ankara, Turkey), the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) revoked the license of the Ferrero manufacturing facility in Arlon, Belgium.

Kinder Chocolate Recall Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

The AA states that the reason for the revocation of license for the Belgium factory was from the finding of traces of salmonella on December the 15th, that went unreported to FASFC. The company spokesperson said that after positive identification of traces of salmonella by quality control, the production was stopped and the situation handled internally.

The Ferrero outbreak has affected people in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, outbreak has sickened nearly 200 children. On April 7th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), issued a voluntary recall on products:

Kinder ® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment

Kinder ® Mix Chocolate Treats basket

Kinder basket recall US Federal Drug Administration (FDA)

Due to possible Salmonella Typhimurium contamination. Salmonella Typhimurium can be fatal in children and elderly, yet healthy people infected may experience, nausea, abdominal pain, fever, or other symptoms, according to the FDA.

According to their website, Kinder, states that they take safety extremely serious and are working with retailers to remove affected products. They also state that they are working with the US Food and Drug Administration and have identified the recalled products were in Bay Area of California, Northern Nevada, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Kinder encourages consumers to contact them with any product-related concerns online, or at their customer service product phone number: Monday - Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552.

Credits:

Anadolu Agency

Food and Drug Administration

Kinder