Ladies First at Longines Kentucky Oaks 2022

TwoSq Media

The greatest two minutes in ports is back in action for May 6th and 7th, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5qYZ_0f1pM9Ub00
Female horses race the day before the Kentucky DerbyKentuckyDerby.com

The first leg of the Triple Crown starts with the Kentucky Derby; that race is on May 7th. Yet, before the bugle sounds and the thoroughbred line up for the Kentucky Derby, fillies lineup at Churchill Downs for the Longines Kentucky OaksOaks on May 6th, 2022.

True to it’s name, the 2022 Oaks is touting, Ladies First, in true Kentucky gentleman fashion. The Longines Kentucky Oaks horse race is a 1 1/8th mile horse-race, ran on a dirt track, according to twinspires.com.

The horse race among three-year old fillies runs at Churchill Downs, on May 6th, from 5-6 pm EST, according to kentuckyderby.com. The winner of the grade 1 three-year-old fillies, gets a wreath of “Lilies for Fillies” in honor of the Oaks official flower, the stargazer lily. Out of the $1.25 million purse, the winner gets $750,000.

The Kentucky Derby states that, The Longines Kentucky Oaks is modeled after the British Epsom Oats. Both the Kentucky Derby and the Longines Kentucky Oaks have been running consecutively for 148 years; since 1875.

Pink is the recommended color for attendees to the Longines Kentucky Oaks. Participant attendees are in for a shot to win a Longines timepiece as their fashion show winner.

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 6th, 2022. Gates open at 9:00 and the 13th and final race is at 7:00 PM.

Buy tickets from Churchill downs, to the Longines Kentucky Oaks, in advance.

Credits:

Longines Kentucky Oaks

Churchill Downs

Twin Spires

# kentucky derby# kentucky longine oaks# louisville# travel 2022# kentucky

Comments / 0

Published by

TwoSq Media is a contributor to NewsBreak. Our news articles feature local news and analysis of business and technology markets. Further, we write about social and how science and technology affect our experience daily. Our staff writer has an MBA from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
144 followers

