First of Russian Yacht Seizures. $90 Million in Spain

A Russian Oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, a target of US sanctions, has had his 255 foot yacht, named, the Tango, seized . Mr. Vekselberg founded company, Renova, in 1990. Renova, according to their Linked In profile, is:

Russia's leading private business that consists of asset management companies and direct and portfolio investment funds owning and managing assets in metals mining, oil, machine building, mining, construction development, energy, telecommunications, nanotechnologies, utilities and financial sector in Russia and abroad.

Civil Guard in Spain looks on from Vekselberg yachtCNN

Viktor Vekselberg's business ventures and Russia's reliance on them, landed Mr. Vekselberg among many Russians recently sanctioned by the United States, Department of Treasury's, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Why the Yacht was Seized

Victor Vekselberg bought the Tango in 2011, and had remained the owner until the, Palma de Mallorca, Spain today of Monday, April 4th, 2022 seizure. Mr. Vekselberg, and his company with its close ties to the Kremlin, was a target of recent United States sanctions against Russia. Documents relative to a United States investigation allege, that Mr. Victor Vekselberg use shell companies to obscure his interest in the Tango to avoid bank oversight into the U.S. dollar transaction of the Tango. After a 2020 stay and mooring, paid for in U.S. dollars by patrons or administrators for the Tango, the investigation revealed that Vekselberg had not obtain a proper license for these activities, pursuant to a U.S. Treasury agreement.

United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, said in a statement,

Today’s action makes clear that corrupt Russian oligarchs cannot evade sanctions to live a life of luxury as innocent Ukrainians are suffering.he oligarch's yacht seizure was coordinated through Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture; they enforce sanctions and economic countermeasures.

Today's action makes clear that corrupt Russian oligarchs cannot evade sanctions to live a life of luxury as innocent Ukrainians are suffering. The oligarch's yacht seizure was coordinated through Justice Department's Task Force KleptoCapture; they enforce sanctions and economic countermeasures.

Special Agent in Charge, Michael F. Paul says,

The FBI will continue to work with its partners to protect the integrity of the banking system and support the enforcement of sanctions programs.

According ti NBC news, United States President Joe Biden, is planning to announce new sanctions today against Russia for a mass killing in Bucha.

