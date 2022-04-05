Republican Party Kentucky Primary Election 2022- May 17th, 2022

After the Kentucky General Assembly's 2022 session adjourning next week, the Kentucky Primary Election is set to occur May 17th, 2022.

Republicans head to the ballots for 2022 Republican Party Primary in MayRPK.org

According to Ballotpedia, a political encyclopedia system, the May 17th Republican Party Kentucky Primary election consists of :

  • Federal- 1 Republican candidate elect to the U.S. Senate
  • Federal- 6 Republicans, one from each District, will represent the Republicans on the November 8th vote ballot for 2022 U.S. House of Representatives ballot
  • State- The Kentucky State Senate hosts 19 seats. Each district's ballot might represent different numbers of candidates.
  • State- The Kentucky House of Representatives has 99 legislative chambers that hold elections. Each district's ballot might represent different numbers of candidates.
  • Municipal- Local elections, county/city

Preparing for a successful, Republican Party Kentucky Primary Election, the Grand Old Party (GOP) seeks to have the best nominees prevail toward a victory in Kentucky's November 8th, 2022, General Election vote.

The municipal votes are County and City matters, regarding public funds and trust. Common offices open for municipal candidate occupation may include, County Judge Executive, Coroner, Magistrate, Board of Education, and more.

The deadline for registering to vote in the 2022 Republican Party Kentucky Primary Election is Monday, April 18th, 2022. To be eligible to vote in Kentucky, one must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen and Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election.
  • Be at least 18 years old by next General Election.
    • A 17 year-old, can participate in a Primary Election if the individual will be 18 years old by the General Election.
  • Not be a convicted felon, unless have had your civil rights restored.
  • Not have been adjudged mentally incompetent and had voting rights removed.
  • Not claim the right to vote outside Kentucky. (Kentucky State Board of Elections)

Those seeking to register to vote by the April 18th deadline, can do so by following a tool developed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, GoVoteKY.com.

