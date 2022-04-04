Senate Bill 337 Protects from Electronic Discrimination

While the Kentucky legislature, General Assembly, is still in session for 2022, Governor Andy Brashear has passed a plethora of bills, covering the interest of the Commonwealth citizens. Laws have covered education and healthcare, to regulating licensing requirements for Certified Professional Accountants (CPAs). On March 11, 2022, the Commonwealth of Kentucky created Senate Bill 337 (SB 337).

Kentucky Senate FloorKennedy Center for Investigative Reporting

Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) Chapter 344, was created effective in 1994, adhering prototypical compliance for the State of Kentucky, to the Federal Civil Rights Acts of 1964. The allocation of state resources, including personnel allotment or the constitution of new processes, may result from the formation of Senate Bill 337 (SB 337). Considering issues like the Global Pandemic and Kentucky's Broadband Internet problem-to-resolutions (House Bill 320), many a Kentuckians have been forced to comply with electronic communication requirements, to access registrations for government benefits appointments, applications, or services.

As introduced, Senate Bill 337,

Creates new sections of KRS 344 that make it unlawful for a state agency to discriminate against a person based on his or her access to electronic means to obtain benefits or gain access to public building.

Kentucky's proposed, SB 337, is currently cited as the Digital Information Act. Fastdemocracy.com has a Bill tracking tool, to see the stages at which Bills are currently. Though the bill may not make it to Governor Andy Brashear's desk in the first quarter of 2022, Kentuckians are encouraged to contact their local State Representative to voice their advocacy for SB 337.

If you would like to be a State Representative in Kentucky, the requirements are:

  • be at least 24 years old;
  • be a citizen of Kentucky
  • have resided in the state at least 2 years and the district at least 1 year prior to election. (Kentucky Constitution)

Sources:

Legislative Research Commission

Fast Democracy

Kentucky Constitution

