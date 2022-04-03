44 Attorneys General Write Letter to TikTok/Snapchat About Parental Controls

A coalition of 44 Attorney Generals in the United States have written letters to social media giants, TikTok and Snapchat, seeking technological implementation of safety procedures and mechanisms to accommodate more parental controls. According to an official press release from the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General (AG), AG Cameron stated:

“Parental controls provide parents and caregivers with an important tool to help monitor the well-being of their children online. It is well documented that social media can pose dangers to our youngest citizens, and parents should be empowered to monitor and filter content that they believe is harmful.”

Research has indicated negative effects that social media can have on the well-being of children and teenagers.

The Kentucky Attorney General's press release states, an analysis of over 3.4 billion messages from one of the apps in 2021, found the data in this chart:

In the letter sent to TikTok and Snapchat by the forty-four Attorney Generals representing the interests of these states' citizens, stated,

[p]arental control apps can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on your platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous. Apps can also alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide. On other platforms where these apps are allowed to operate appropriately parents have received notifications of millions of instances of severe bullying and hundreds of thousands of self-harm situations, showing that these apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth.”

Kentucky's Attorney General co-led a coalition of attorney generals to investigate Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as, Facebook, for marketing its' products, such as Instagram, to youth, while having knowledge of adverse mental and physical health affects of its' products toward the youth demographic.

The following states attorneys general joined capacity to send their urgenies for state's youth and social media practices to TikTok and Snapchat social media companies: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming

