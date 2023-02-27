Quantum Computing is Nearly Here: Are You Ready?

TVS Next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoaCQ_0l0ufprf00
Photo bytvs next

There’s no question that quantum computing is making its way into the limelight at what could be a record-breaking pace. In somewhat simple terms, quantum computing encompasses the study of how humans can use the phenomena of quantum physics to create new ways of computing.

Unlike a standard computer bit, quantum computing consists of qubits. Qubits can be either a zero or a one or a superposition of both. By harnessing the collective properties of quantum states, such as entanglement, superposition, and interference, Its is making great strides toward successful calculations.

Quantum computers possess the potential ability to process far more information (correctly) than non-quantum computers. By performing calculations based on the probability of an object’s state before it’s measured without relying on only zeros and ones, the data storage of quantum computing is exponential.

Utilizing Quantum Computing

As quantum technology accelerates toward commercial visibility, technology buffs (and the general public) have begun questioning the intended use of quantum technology as a whole. The internet is alive with searches that contemplate whether or not it’s even real, and major corporations, like IBM, are here to tell us that quantum computing is more than real.

In fact, quantum computing is solving problems that our supercomputers cannot. Very recently, a research center in Japan announced its success with entangling qubits, which could improve the potential for error correction in quantum computers. This discovery alone makes it entirely possible to develop large-scale quantum computers, but for what?

Ending Our Reliance on Supercomputers

For decades, we’ve relied on supercomputers to solve major technological issues, but there are some problems that supercomputers cannot resolve. Unfortunately, time has revealed that in some instances, supercomputers aren’t that effective and do not have the working memory to sort the myriad of combinations that come with real-world problems.

Also, it’s crucial to consider that humans built supercomputers to analyze each combination, one after another, which can take an excruciatingly long amount of time. To help paint a clearer picture, here are a few examples:

  • Pharmaceutical companies simulate molecules to understand drug interactions better
  • Investment companies balancing the risks of their current portfolios
  • Logistics companies, delivering nationwide, require the best route combinations to save on fuel costs

While a supercomputer could technically determine these results, quantum computers have the capacity and understanding to deliver faster and more accurate results over a much shorter time. From reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere to implementing quantum battery technology, quantum computers solve major problems where supercomputers fall short

The Development of Quantum Technology

Breakthroughs regarding quantum technology are growing at exponential rates, and investment dollars are pouring in just as quickly. Quantum computer start-ups are beginning to increase, and larger-scale tech companies are also getting in on the quantum computing action. From Amazon and Google to Microsoft and IBM, cloud-based commercial quantum communication is here.

It’s important to note that the number of companies utilizing and building themselves upon quantum computing does not necessarily equate to commercial success. Quantum computers show a ton of promise regarding the ability to help businesses solve problems at exponential rates, but the application is in its somewhat early experimental phases.

In most cases, experts are still attempting to determine the best topics for the field to test a hypothesis. Harnessing the power to make business-related decisions (that would take a conventional computer more than a week to make) in less than a second is desirable. Still, we must understand where and when to apply it safely.

The Benefits of Quantum Computing

It’s possible that the leaps and bounds made in the field of quantum computing could change the world. However, it’s the responsibility of technology leaders to realize that not every aspect of quantum computing is beneficial and educate ourselves as much and as often as possible on the reality and capabilities of these machines and the extent of artificial intelligence presented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Koql6_0l0ufprf00
Photo bytvs next

The Risk of Quantum Computing

One of the most significant risks that we face concerning cyber security and the overall risk of access to sensitive information. In reality, quantum computers will possess the ability to break into the public access key widely used by companies globally to protect consumer data.

In short, this unprecedented hacking possibility presented by quantum computers means that data that’s secure now may not be in the future. Figuring out how to combat this is key in utilizing, and we should encourage investments into quantum-resistant security measures.

Debates Within the Field of Quantum Computing

While experts continue to debate over very fundamental aspects of quantum computing, it’s becoming more and more crucial that we begin to prepare for the quantum era. Technology and business leaders should be in the process of formulating their versions of quantum computing, primarily in industries that will likely be the most affected, such as big pharma, in preparation to reap early benefits.

The change will come more quickly than most of us have ever imagined, with commercial services making public debuts as soon as 2030. Reports on have been developed to help leaders better prepare and find balance in an ever-emerging quantum ecosystem.

Equipping for the Era of Quantum Computing

If your company hasn’t begun dipping its toes into the quantum computing pool, the time is now. Companies and their technology leaders and teams must prepare for the quantum boom because it’s nearly here, and the evolution is moving quickly.

Commercial uses for quantum computing in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, and finance are imminent. The sooner our teams can figure out how to implement this unprecedented technology safely, the better the outcomes.

Preparing for the quantum era means fully accepting that these machines will heavily impact the world, possibly advancing technology in ways we might not fully understand. While this message can feel scary, taking quantum development seriously every step of the way will be essential to skirting misuse.

As calls for ethical guidelines become louder, we must support the movement. Education is power, and we should ensure that businesses, governments, and the public are fully educated on the possibilities that come with quantum computers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# quantum computing# quantum technology

Comments / 2

Published by

We partner with high growth businesses to reimagine, design and develop software to build a better future. Here’s a highlight of some transformational outcomes using the synergy among engineering, intelligence, and experiences.

North Brunswick Township, NJ
14 followers

More from TVS Next

The Data Modernization Challenge

Data modernization and artificial intelligence are taking over the business world. These days, you can’t turn around without hearing phrases like “machine learning” or “digital modernization.”

Read full story

Building Your Modern Data Platform with Data Lakehouse

Modern data platforms require a separate storage and processing layer to work efficiently. A data lakehouse is a solution that combines a data warehouse structure (typical in most original legacy tech systems) with the more advanced and convenient features of the data lake.

Read full story

Cloud Cost Optimization for Maximum Efficiency

Recently, many enterprises have moved their data from traditional datacenters to the cloud. There has also been a growing consensus among leaders about staying prepared for unforeseen circumstances, mainly by cutting unnecessary spending. These events have led to the question – are we efficiently using every resource, especially the cloud?

Read full story

Improving Software Delivery Process by Shifting the Balance Between Security and Speed

Few things are more important to software delivery with DevSecOps than finding the balance between security processes and speed. When security measures are shifted to better catch problems early in the development process, the process moves along faster, and application speed becomes more efficient.

Read full story

Using AI and Machine Learning for Better Customer Satisfaction

Without a high level of customer satisfaction, most businesses would cease to exist. There is no way to survive in today’s all-around competitive environment without establishing the role you play in your customer satisfaction with ai & ml are the ways that artificial intelligence and machine learning can yield better results.

Read full story

The Hybrid MultiCloud is Here: What Can You Build?

You can’t turn around without coming into contact with the term “hybrid” today. Hybrid models are everywhere, ranging from vehicles to work environments. The word “hybrid” refers to something made by combining two elements or a mixture. If something is composed of mixed parts, it’s referred to as a hybrid.

Read full story

Keep Your Loyal Customers by Enhancing the Customer Journey Digitally

There’s no doubt that a seamless customer experience creates a loyal and repeat customer using customer journey mapping. Digital transformations can completely alter your client journey and overall experience.

Read full story

Improving Automated Software Testing with Explainable AI

Testing in software is essential to ensure that systems are running as they should while producing the desired results. Since systems and applications that use machine learning are notoriously challenging to test, there is plenty of room to fix automated software testing with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Read full story

Effects of Application Modernization on Digitization

Nothing in modern times has tested the agility of businesses quite like the events of the last two years. Business applications that work well are essential to survival, and day by day, customers continue to drive the demand for such a change.

Read full story

Understanding How to Identify and Manage Big Risks with AI

There is no question that the future of artificial intelligence and AI technology is bright. However, many organizations are just beginning to mitigate the potential risks of AI and outline a solid framework to deal with those risks.

Read full story

Level-Up Your Business Process with Microsoft Azure

There’s no question that cloud computing is on the rise, with more than 81% of companies running at least one application on cloud technology. The needs of any business are constantly changing, regardless of size or industry.

Read full story

RPA is Not a Silver Bullet to All of Your Automation Problems

As time goes by and new generations move into new workforce positions, and most employees consistently express the desire to work remotely, the need for Robotic Process automation is apparent. The mantra that lives behind most modern companies, even giants like Target and Starbucks, is to work smarter and not harder.

Read full story

Why the Future of Digital Transformation Lies in Human-Centered Automation

Digital Transformation is an ever-present entity in every industry across the globe. Companies and organizations worldwide are continually looking for ways to update their automation processes to keep up with the rest of the world.

Read full story

How Modern Data Architecture Drives Business Performance

From helping businesses make educated decisions to reducing operating costs, big data really is a big deal. As technology continues to evolve, so does the need for insight into customer behavior and market trends. Even though most businesses are using big data, not everyone knows how to use it effectively.

Read full story

Kickstart Application Modernization

Businesses need to upgrade their systems and operations regularly to provide customers with an optimal experience. Moreover, technological advancement has compelled businesses and organizations to quickly adjust to the fluctuating trends and minimize time spent marketing and selling products.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy