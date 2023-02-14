Why the Future of Digital Transformation Lies in Human-Centered Automation

Photo by tvs next

Digital Transformation is an ever-present entity in every industry across the globe. Companies and organizations worldwide are continually looking for ways to update their automation processes to keep up with the rest of the world.

The problem with current automation technology approaches is that they fail to center on humans, which though it seems counterintuitive, is actually an essential component of digital transformation. While it’s only natural that we embrace digital possibilities of all shapes and sizes, it’s crucial to remain focused on the part that humans play.

What is Human – Centered Automation?

Human-centered automation represents the evolution in current automation approaches. It investigates the automated workflows of companies and organizations today and focuses on how humans’ work will change and contribute to digital transformations.

Businesses must keep up with the automated pace of the current workforce. However, failing to implement how humans can assist in that progression, unlocking boundless potential along the way, is a huge business mistake. Automating specific tasks improves customer service experience while improving decision-making and response times, but including human capabilities in the mix will put certain companies ahead in the long run.

Human-Centered Automation encourages collaboration between humans and machines, but it’s so much more than that. The development of intelligent automation that focuses on the assistance of human beings to succeed contributes to a surge in digital transformation due to the existence of growing, AI-driven models that can effectively support it.

Essentially, humans and machines are learning to work together.

Streamlining Operations

The success of a business relies on many factors, including the balance between digital and human-centered automation. Achieving this balance helps improve user experience and streamline operations. Manual development approaches to the content that your customer base requires to move forward as your client are likely relatively slow.

Handwritten forms and emails to PDF files and other paperwork documents are necessary for user communication. Automating these tasks leaves room for next to zero errors and improves the customer experience without cutting out human interactions.

While automated systems are fantastic for loan approvals and lab tests, it isn’t easy to get a meaningful customer service experience without a human being. Consumers still want that connection, and human-centered automation focuses on not letting it go.

Creating a Human-Centered Automation Experience

For many companies and humans who work within them, going to work is about much more than a paycheck. People choose their careers based on the ideology that they can make a difference, whether within the workplace or the world. Instead of letting technology take over, we must use the desire for a better existence, for change, to drive us to grow with our technology.

Human-centered automation creates synergy between technology and humans. There is no question that both computers and humans have their strengths, and when we can utilize them to play off those strengths together, the business possibilities are endless. Business owners should gauge their technology and human employees’ needs and capabilities and assign tasks accordingly.

It’s evident that the way humans work will evolve as the need and demand for technology grows. This ever-growing need for technology is not something human employees should fear, primarily regarding the loss of their jobs, but instead harness, so backlogs and other tedious tasks that are better automated can ease employee stress.

Employers will never experience a more valuable resource than their employees. By adding in digital advancements, you’re freeing them from ongoing, repetitive tasks and allowing them to serve your customers and focus on the work that matters. Employee satisfaction is a top priority for every company within all industries, and automation assists significantly in achieving this satisfaction.

Evolve and Upgrade Your Workplace

Staying stuck in the past means the inability to keep up with your competition. Automation is inevitable, so make it work for you and your team. It’s unlikely that there is another company with the same processes and dynamics as yours, and it’s vital to ensure ease of integration for any automation you implement.

Not only do you want to maximize the return on your digital investment, but you’ve got to focus on limitless employee potential as these changes take place. Artificial intelligence is at its best when humans supervise, and this is a core concept of human-centered automation as the future of all digital automation.

Enhancing Your Customer Journey

Automation isn’t only for making the lives of your employees more manageable, but it greatly assists in your customer journey. You can gather purchase intent and eventual conversions by optimizing engagement and personalizing relevant messages that hit on pain points and interests.

Digital automation leaves employees free to solve complex customer issues, creating a daily workflow that improves the customer and employee experience. When an automated CRM service handles most of your customer interactions, the integral pieces of your business are always taken care of by hands-on employees.

Many parts of our daily routine, both work and personal, are entirely automated, from when we wake up until our robotic home assistant shuts our lights off at night. While digital transformation proliferates in the workforce, it’s nothing without the humans who manage and co-exist beside it. Human-centered automation focuses on the concept of teamwork and taking technological advances to the next level through human implementation and management.