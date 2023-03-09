20 of the Most Relaxed Dog Breeds – Part 1 – Breeds 20 Through 11

While we humans love of our pets of every variety, dogs have always been the most common pet of American households, with many families having more than 1 – some, a lot more.

Whether we decide to parent these beautiful and often majestic animals as protection, for playful entertainment, to combat loneliness, for cuddly companionship, or as playmates for our children, we often choose dogs as pets for the unique type of love and companionship only they can give.

Another thing that makes dogs specifically unique as pets is the number of canine breeds and the enormous number of personality and temperamental characteristics which are intrinsic to each breed.

If your household is anything like mine, what we need and expect from our dogs has changed considerably over time. For example, many years ago, when we had young children in our home, we sought out high-energy breeds such as a Rat Terrier and a Schnauzer.

Now that our children are grown and moved away, and those precious fur babies exist only in our fondest memories, the characteristics we hope to find in our newest pups are significantly different than those of yesteryear. Because of that, and because there are so many breeds to research, we decided to share that research in the form of these reports.

So, if your lives, like ours, are more conducive to having lower energy babies that relish snuggles and tummy time more than fetch, frisbee, and puddle jumping, here are 20 of the calmest and most soothing breeds that our research has uncovered, presented in 2 – 10 breed parts and in reverse order, counting down from #20 to #11 in part 1, and from #10 to #1 in part 2.

We hope you’ll enjoy the research. Each breed listed below has a link to the corresponding page on the website of the American Kennel Club, so you can rest assured the information you’re receiving comes from experts.

#20 The Great Dane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCYkl_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

One of the largest breeds of canine is, of course, the Great Dane. Weighing in at an average of 140 pounds, they might look incredibly imposing, but while they can be very protective of their homes and loved ones, they’re equally calm, cool, and extremely cuddly.

Great Dane

#19 The Bichon Frise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftnHX_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

These adorable, puffy-white pups are cuddling cuteness in the extreme. They routinely stick to their humans like glue and they’re also extremely friendly and relaxed around new people.

Bichon Frise

#18 Cocker Spaniel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQAIB_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

These super Gentle and affectionate dogs are not only exceptionally smart but extremely loyal and laid-back.

Cocker Spaniel

#17 Pug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FCRS_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

Known to be very serene, Pugs aren’t big on barking, chewing, or digging. Because of that, you can usually keep the house clean while expecting plenty of naps and lap time.

Pug

#16 Labrador Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1036TN_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

Labs are happy, fun-loving dogs, so when they’re puppies, they do tend to be energetic and playful, but eventually, as they mature to be about 2 or 3, they grow to be laid-back, relaxed family dogs.

Labrador Retriever

#15 Clumber Spaniel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15c2iE_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

Smart, easygoing, loving, and adorable in the extreme, these fun-loving pups pack some serious cuteness overload. They are also extremely good with children.

Clumber Spaniel

#14 Greyhound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7YZT_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

Most people think of dog racing or commercial buses when they think about Greyhounds. But these amazingly loving dogs are surprisingly calm and mellow despite being known for their racing acumen. They’re also very graceful - you don’t need to worry that they’ll run amok in your house.

Greyhound

#13 English Bulldog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGOoi_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

English Bulldogs aren’t only calm—they tend to be downright sleepy, and will absolutely love cuddling up with you and taking naps – LOTS of naps. However, as with any Bulldog breed, the one downside to these magnificent dogs is they are very gassy.

English Bulldog

#12 Irish Setter

Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

Like a few other breeds on this list, as puppies, these lush and beautiful dogs can be a bit rowdy, energetic, and playful. However, similar to labs, Irish setter puppies usually quickly grow out of that playfulness and mature into calm and quiet adulthood.

Irish Setter

#11 Newfoundland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDDH7_0lCrE2Eq00
Photo bytummytimepetsupplies.com

Newfoundlands, like Great Danes and Saint Bernards, are among the largest dog breeds averaging a staggering 130 lbs. However, Newfies are also extremely calm and loving.

Newfoundlands

That’s it for the first half of the article. Be sure to check out part 2 to learn about the top 10 most mellow dog breeds - and, of course, which breed we ranked #1.

