The Supreme Court Allows Abortion Ban in Texas to Remain in Effect

The Supreme Court Justices allowed the abortion ban in Texas to stay in effect.

A picture of the U.S Supreme Court BuildingAdam Szuscik/Unsplash

On December 10, 2021, the U.S Supreme Court justices ruled that abortion providers in Texas can challenge a state law in Texas that bans most abortions after six weeks. 

However, the Supreme Court has refused to block the Texas abortion law from taking effect. 

This ruling is a minor win for abortion advocates and a major disappointment for them because they want equal access to abortion, no matter where in the United States.

The Supreme Court stated that lower courts should consider the issue of abortion in Texas.

The new Texas abortion law first took effect in September 2021, one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws since the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. 

Due to abortion restrictions in Texas, many women are being forced to either do abortions stealthily, or travel out of Texas to get one. 

The number of abortions in Texas have dropped by 50% in September 2021, compared to September 2020. So it seems like abortion restrictions work for reducing the number of abortions. 

For “pro-life” advocates, this ruling is welcoming since they want to outlaw abortions. 

The U.S Supreme Court have failed to block the Texas abortion ban before back in September. 

The U.S Supreme Court currently has a 6–3 conservative majority, including two justices appointed by former U.S president Donald Trump.

However, Roe v. Wade may be overturned by the end of 2022, which could mean that more states will implement more abortion restrictions, some of them are total-bans. 

For now, the abortion situation in Texas is a wait and see. 

