Thomasville, GA

Thomasville Woman Charged with Malice Murder of Husband

Torrii Fedrick (Robinson)Photo byThomas County Sherriff Office

According to Thomas County Sheriff's Office Facebook: On Sunday, September 5, 2021, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to Investigate a possible poisoning death. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Thomasville Office of Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A joint 14-month investigation ended on Monday, November 28, 2022, with the arrest of Torrii Fedrick (Robinson), the victim’s widow. Fedrick (Robinson) was booked into the Thomas County Jail and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the GBI and the Coroner’s Office for their assistance in this case. The Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences again to the family of Mr. Phil Fedrick.

Torri Robinson was also the owner of BOSSLADIIS BEAUTIFUL BEGINNINGS CHILDCARE LLC located in Thomasville at 1501 Magnolia St, Thomasville, GA.

Phil Lamar Fedrick, Sr. was born on September 11, 1981, in Thomasville, GA to Roosevelt H. Fedrick and Betty Bentley.  On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Phil was dispatched to his final resting place.  Phil was educated in the Thomasville City School system where he played Power Forward and Center for the Thomasville Bulldogs. He graduated in 2000 and then attended Stillman College in Birmingham, Alabama in a Basketball program for 2 years. Phil was united in marriage to his wife “Torri Robinson Fedrick” on April 17, 2006, and is survived by his two daughters Phil’nesia and Atarah, and their two sons Jonte and Phil, Jr.  He is survived by one sister Pam (Davis-Lane), and a host of nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory long time best friend, Jerome Ward, and the late William Robinson Jr, (father-in-law). Big Phil will be sorely missed by his uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

