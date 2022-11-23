Kanye West Accuses Adidas Of Freezing Bank Accounts Worth $75 Million

Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Adidas has allegedly frozen Kanye West’s accounts locking him out of his Apple Pay.

According to Kanye West in an interview with X17, Adidas has frozen four of his bank accounts totaling to a worth of $75 million.

Ye encourages the FCC to look at his money because he thinks they could have prevented Adidas from allegedly going into JP Morgan and freezing his accounts. Ye continues to say this tragedy is what inspired him to announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

Ye stated, “I went from being a multi-billionaire to not being able to use my Apple Pay. Four nights ago I couldn’t use my Apple Pay, because somehow Adidas was able to legally go in and freeze my money. And when I see this, I think, well if this could happen to me, this could happen to other Americans.

These comments come after Adidas severed ties with him for making controversial statements about Jewish executives, which were labeled as “anti-semitic.” This led to Adidas losing $650 million and a drop in their shares.

Ye continues by saying, “For everyone in contracts, I know that this will never happen again in history. There will never be a situation where people end their multi-billion dollar deal off of a tweet. Gotcha! Gotcha! So, I would like to thank everyone involved in this negotiation. Thank God no one was hurt in the process.

Adidas was pressured by their employees to drop Ye after saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what,” in a podcast on October 16.

It has been no secret that Ye wasn’t happy with his Adidas partnership and was looking for a way out. Ye goes on to say, “I feel free!”

Ye seems to remain optimistic and is ready to proceed with his 2024 presidential campaign.