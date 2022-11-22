Balenciaga Accused of Promoting Child Pornography

Photo by New York Post Jam Press/Balenciaga

Balenciaga is under fire for a recent AD campaign that involved children dressed in ‘bondage gear’.

According to the New York Post, the luxury brand recently released child models holding teddy bears with harnesses with padlocked chokers surrounding their necks in a new ad campaign. The images of the two girls sporting the attire began to circulate on social media causing an uproar.

“It was great to see @kimkardashian use her platform to condemn antisemitism. Let’s see if she’ll use that same platform to condemn the blatant child pornography documents being promoted in #Balenciaga ads since she is one of the faces of the brand. @khloekardashian– you too,” said Candace Owens in a recent tweet via Twitter.

Another critic said, “the brand “Balenciaga” just did a uh….. Interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’...”

Social media users are alleging that the brand incorporated a hidden court document that contains an excerpt from a “US Supreme Court opinion which upheld part of a federal child pornography law.” Moreover, this is gaining people across all social media platforms to spread awareness about human trafficking and is calling for an investigation against Balenciaga.

Just last week, Balenciaga deleted their 950,000 follower Twitter account amid Elon Musk’s takeover. This has led some Twitter users to accuse Balenciaga of leaving due to Twitter’s crackdown on child sexual abuse hashtags.

A Twitter user said, “There seems to be a direct connection between Balenciaga leaving & the crackdown on the child sexual abuse hashtags etc. & Balenciaga solidifies that by making a child bondage advertisement. Apparently, they don’t feel at home without the child sexual abuse hashtags. Disgusting.”

In response, Balenciaga deleted the photos and turned their comments off on Instagram.

In a press statement posted on their Instagram story, Balenciaga said, “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our Plus Bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms. We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23’ campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Last month, Balenciaga was under fire for allowing Kanye West to walk in their fashion show wearing an “All Lives Matter” shirt, only firing him after making other controversial statements about Jewish executives.

Visit https://www.truflixnetwork.com for more updates on this story.