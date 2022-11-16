Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder

Roger Kisby, Getty Images

Rapper and reality tv star Blueface was arrested today outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles in Las Vegas according to eyewitnesses on the scene.

Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, were surrounded by a few officers in unmarked cars in what appears to be an undercover operation. Officers were issuing an arrest warrant for Johnathan Jamall Porter for charges that include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm, and discharging a gun in a building, house, or vehicle.

The incident that got the rapper arrested happened on October 8th of this year.

“LVMPD has released the following statement:On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road. Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

Chrisean Rock took to twitter and left a cryptic message saying "ugh why gotta take you from me"

Moreover, the rapper is no stranger to being in trouble with the law, earlier this year the rapper was arrested for gun possession. He was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Authorities searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun which ended with Johnathan being arrested.”

He was also arrested this same month last year for his involvement in assaulting a bouncer after the rapper was reportedly asked to show an ID and refused to do so.

With the recent arrests of Young thug, Gunna, and Bankroll Freddie, it wouldn’t be surprising that another rapper has been being surveilled by the police.

Visit https://truflixnetwork.com for more developing details on this story.