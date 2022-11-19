Casey Anthony Says her Dad Killed Caylee Anthony in Documentary

Casey Anthony and Dad Truflix Network

Casey Anthony is back circulating in the news with new disturbing claims in her documentary, “Where the Truth Lies”.

On July 15, 2008, a disturbing 911 call was made that a two-year-old girl named Caylee Marie Anthony had been missing for 31 days and that her mother, Casey Anthony, car smelled like a dead body. On December 11, 2008, two-year-old Caylee's remains were found inside a laundry bag in a wooded area near the Anthony family's home. Caylee’s body was found with duct tape covering her mouth, concluding her death as a homicide.

Casey was considered a suspect by the public and detectives throughout the whole investigation. Casey Anthony's legal team admitted that she had lied about a babysitter stealing her daughter a month earlier, claiming she had drowned instead.

Anthony held on to the lie about the babysitter, who she identified as Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, for over three years. But Anthony's murder trial revealed that the story about the nanny wasn't her only lie. Casey went on to accuse her father of the alleged murderer and made shocking claims that she was abused by him as well.

The jury found Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child, but guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Casey is now doing a new 3 part documentary on Peacock where she is continuing her defense narrative that her father is the killer.

According to People’s magazine, Casey claims she fell asleep with 2-year-old Caylee on top of her on June 16, 2008, and was woken up by her dad, George, in the middle of the night with Caylee missing and him asking where she was. Casey says it didn't make sense for Caylee to be gone, because she says the kid would never leave a room without telling her.

She claims her dad presented her with Caylee's dead body, soaking wet and cold, and allegedly told Casey she had caused this. Casey then claims he took Caylee's body and disappeared ... again

All these years later, Casey's theory is that George allegedly smothered Caylee with a pillow to knock her out, and drowned her in their above-ground pool.

She even goes on to say she didn’t call the cops because she was under the delusion that Caylee was still alive, apparently in denial she'd died, and allegedly following her dad's instructions in the aftermath.

Just when we thought Casey Anthony was forgotten, she is back again with more statements.

