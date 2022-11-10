Louisville, KY

Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison

Truflix Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raKC4_0j5IH8Iw00
Grandmaster Jay(Oldham County Detention Center)

John Johnson, leader of the NFAC, was convicted of assaulting and brandishing a firearm at Louisville Metro Police officers on rooftops during a Breonna Taylor protest in 2020.

John Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, was sentenced to 7 years this Wednesday morning in federal court. Johnson was initially facing 20 years for assaulting a federal task officer, however, the judge dismissed the charge.

According to court documents, the incident took place the night before the Kentucky Derby at Jefferson Square, in September 2020 after officers received a call that “six to eight heavily armed individuals” were near a parking garage. Officers claim that the flashlight attached to Johnson’s rifle was pointing toward them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3YOa_0j5IH8Iw00
Grandmaster JayMICHAEL CLUBB/CSM VIA ZUMA WIRE) (CAL SPORT MEDIA VIA AP IMAGES)

Grandmaster Jay is the founder of the NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition), an all-black militia group that defends the lives of black people that are in danger. They have been seen providing security at protests and marches for Ahmaud Arbery, Jacob Blake, and Breonna Taylor. Their goal is to protect their community while teaching others to do the same. They are known for having peaceful formations in large groups, therefore, it was shocking for others to hear about his arrest.

Some of Johnson’s supporters think that the ruling should be overturned and that he is now a political prisoner. On behalf of Grandmaster Jay, Eleanor Harvey organized a GoFundMe and has raised over $286,000. After Johnson’s release, he will be required to be under two years of supervised release.

