Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers Headquarters

"Kanye West, now known as Ye, showed up unannounced at a Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles. After arriving with a group of people and filming without authorization, Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters, according to a statement from the company. It is believed that he came to their offices in an attempt to find another company to sell his "Yeezy" sneakers line after Adidas terminated its partnership with him over recent comments he made about Jewish people. The CEO and founder of Skechers, Robert Greenburg, is Jewish. "Skechers has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

Ye has been canceled by several media and social media companies, retail brands, and more since he made comments that were antisemitic and offensive. He expressed gratitude in a recent interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman though. "I was headed to Nashville to meet with George Farmer, who is the CEO of Parler. That's the day when we made the announcement," Ye said. "Balenciaga was taking my imagery off their site and the Drink Champs episode was being taken down. I said, 'This is the happiest day of my life.'"

If Skechers was open to West's proposal, it is doubtful the company would be able to sell his sneakers line. Even though West owns the Yeezy brand, the Yeezy shoe design is Adidas's intellectual property, based on what legal experts told CNN.

