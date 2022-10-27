Germany to Legalize Cannabis for Recreational Use

On Wednesday, Germany outlined plans to legalize cannabis, a move that would make it one of the first countries in Europe to do so.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented a key paper on planned legislation to regulate the controlled distribution and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes among adults.

Possessing up to 20 to 30 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would be legal under this new legislation.
The government came to an agreement last year that, during its 4-year term, it would introduce a bill allowing the distribution of cannabis in a licensed shop

Lauterbach did not give a timeline for the plan, which would make Germany the second European Union country to legalize cannabis after Malta.
This would put Germany in good company with many other European countries that have already legalized cannabis for limited medicinal purposes including France, Spain, and Italy. The use of cannabis for medicinal purposes has been legal in Germany since 2017. decriminalized its general use, while stopping short of making it legal.

The government plans to partially decriminalize private self-cultivation of cannabis, as well as introduce a special consumption tax. Criminal proceedings and investigations related to activities that would no longer be considered illegal would be terminated. In addition, the government would develop educational and prevention programs concerning cannabis use.

A study found that legalizing cannabis could bring Germany annual tax revenues and cost savings of about 4.7 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and create 27,000 new jobs.

Lauterbach said that some 4 million people consumed cannabis in Germany last year, 25% of whom were between ages 18 and 24. He added that the legalization would squeeze out the cannabis black market.

The paper will be presented to the European Commission by Germany for pre-assessment and once the Commission gives the okay, a law will be drafted, the minister continued.
Not all federal states have welcomed the legalization plan. For example, Bavaria’s health minister warned that Germany should not become a drug tourism destination in Europe.

The Greens in Germany have stated that the risks have only grown in recent decades due to the prohibition of cannabis. They argue that a legal trade will better protect youth and health. “Kirsten Kappert-Gonther said on Wednesday that too many restrictive conditions for the legal market only promote the black market for particularly strong cannabis.”


Lars Mueller, chief executive of German cannabis firm SynBiotic, said Wednesday’s step was “a big win” for his company.
“Mueller said that when the time comes, they will be able to offer franchise-like models for cannabis stores in addition to their own stores.”

