Thomasville, GA

Thomasville’s Adam Hopkins to play in Under Armour All-America game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQcPG_0imBzoXh00
Adam HopkinsThomas County Central High School

Adam Hopkins Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America game

Last Week, Adam Hopkins was presented with an All-America jersey by Under Armour following his recent selection.

Hopkins committed to Auburn over Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Florida State just last month and continues to keep scoring wins on and off the field. The four-star wide receiver was honoured in a ceremony in Thomas County Central’s auditorium in front of his classmates, friends, and family with an Under Armour Next All-America jersey.

Adam stated, “I just want to thank the UN All-American team for selecting me. I’m going to try my best to represent me and my Jackets’ family as well.”

Hopkins is the No. 25 prospect in Georgia and the No. 31 receiver nationally and continues to keep making ground-breaking milestones before his college football career has even started.

The 6-foot recruit that resides on the Georgia-Florida line comes from a city that knows all about sports. Charlie Ward, Guy Mcintyre, William Andrews, Henry Childs, and even Brooklyn Dodger Jackie Robinson, just to name a few players who came out of the city of Thomasville and surrounding counties, all played at college and pro levels. Hopkins is another name added to the list to keep the legacy alive.

Under Armour Next All-America is the next generation of gridiron superstars who shows out every year at the All-America Football Game. More than 100 of the nation’s best players are selected by Under Armour to spend a week in Orlando, FL training and competing at the highest level.

The game will be played Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will also be live-streamed for all to see on ESPN.

