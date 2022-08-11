Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie Holland

At only five years old, Kamarie Holland was subjected to things that no child should ever go through, especially due to her mother’s betrayal. Nonetheless, we hope justice will be served.

5-year-old Kamarie Holland was a beautiful, intelligent and humble human being. Despite her big heart and love for the poor, she was well known for her beautiful brown eyes and not-so-long curly hair. She had just started pre-school and was still learning how to spell her name. However, on December 13th 2021, her life would be cut short due to two evil people.

On December 12, 2021, 35-year-old Kristy Siple, also known as Kristy Hoskins, left her home in Colombus, Georgia and drove to Phenix City to visit her two children, whom she had lost in a custody battle. According to the order, their father, Corey Holland, had full custody of them, with her only allowed visiting on weekends and under supervision. However, on that day, in particular, Corey specifically handed her the kids, believing that she wasn’t under the influence of drugs and would take care of them on her own. However, he was later shocked to hear his daughter was missing and then pronounced dead a few hours later.

On a call with 911, Kristy told the operator that the two peacefully went to bed that night, only for her to wake up next to nothing the next day — with no sign of Kamarie and her door wide open — and that whoever had taken her child had left it that way. However, her lifeless body would be found in a cold, abandoned house just ten minutes away from her Phenix home. According to the police, she had been sexually abused and strangled to death.

In an emotional message aired on television, the young mother expressed her shock and devastation in a lengthy teary statement.

She was my life. l lived for her daily. She was my only girl; l have three boys and her. She was just the sweetest girl in the world. You could not harm that little girl because she was so innocent, so smart, so perfect.

However, as some people sympathized with her, police continued with the investigation. Within a few hours of narrowing into the CCTV, the pre-occupant of the house, Jeremy Traimine Williams, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was found at Bamboo motel, where he was known as a regular and suspected of using the place to trade drugs. However, they were still unsure how he had gained access to Kristy’s home and stolen the little girl.

As the investigation progressed, the grieving mother packed all her toys and donated them to charity. “ This is what she would have wanted — to support another child in need because she was a helping child.” However, as some people found it touching, some felt it was too early for such a move, and something was really fishy with her demeanour. Nonetheless, they had nothing concrete against her.

Defending herself on the internet, Kristy said, “ I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this. I lived for her daily. she was my only girl. I have three boys then her. Whoever can do that is disturbing, very sick in the head. However, shortly after, police found a connection between the two and arrested her. With both of them now behind bars, investigators began a closer look at their criminal history.

Jeremy William’s criminal records

At the time of Kamarie’s murder, police learnt that Jeremy was out on bond in Muscogee, Georgia, for simple battery, family violence and 3rd-degree cruelty to children. According to the report, he had slapped his wife in front of a child, but due to lack of evidence, he pleaded not guilty and was acquitted.

As if that was not enough, more sinister and spine-chilling details emerged. In 2009 Williams was arrested for aggravated child abuse after a three-year-old boy in his care was put in a pot of boiling water from his waist down — causing serious harm to the child. However, due to lack of evidence, Jeremy pleaded not guilty and was acquitted, but sadly that wasn't the end.

A little later in Alaska, police closed down a case of an infant that had died due to blunt force trauma under his wing. According to them, they believed the one-month-old had been beaten to death, but still, due to lack of evidence, Jeremy got away with her. Surprisingly her name was Nadia Tranice Williams — his own daughter. However, since his arrest, police have re-opened the case to seek justice for the poor child along with Kamarie’s case.

New victim emerges

According to the police, a new unidentified 31-year-old victim has also emerged, claiming that the night before Kamari’s body was found, Jeremy also sodomised her in his home and bragged about how he had taught a five-year-old to perform oral sex.

According to her, she and her boyfriend had fought that night, and without anywhere to go, she reached out to a friend who then gave her Jeremy’s contacts but little did she know she would have to pay for his courtesy. Upon her arrival, she claimed that she felt something was off with his house, but when she tried to leave, Jeremy blocked the door with a deep freezer and told her to get on her knees, and that's when the worst happened. However, he called her Kamarie’s name in the process.

That following day, upon realizing that he was an addict, she lured him to a place where she knew she would be safe by lying to him that he could obtain some drugs. But once they arrived, she went to the toilet and called for help. But since he had taken all of her belongings, she used a phone she had hidden in case of emergency. She then remained in the toilet until he left, and somebody came to her rescue.

With all of Jeremy’s dirty laundry out, investigators shifted their focus on Kristy, and though she had nothing more alarming and evil, she had a skeleton of her own.

In 2018, she was arrested for taking drugs while pregnant and endangering the life of a fetus. However, since it was during covid, her case was postponed to later this year, but to date, nothing has happened.

However, due to a court gag put on Kamarie’s case, officers have been stopped from releasing any information till the two appear in court. But they concluded by saying;

“ We agree that Miss Hoskins did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with a minor child. She has been charged with sex trafficking, murder during a kidnapping, murder during rape, murder during sodomy and human trafficking.

On the other hand, Jeremy Tramaine Williams has been charged with “ capital murder, kidnapping of a child, production of child pornography, rape and sodomy. There is also a rumour that he has also been charged with the abuse of a corpse, but that remains unverified.

I will update you as the case unfolds. However, in a closing statement, Corey Holland said:

The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever maximum penalty she can get. She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

