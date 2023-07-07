Over 40 Americans Arrested for Domestic Terrorism During Protest Against Police Militarization

Generic Protestor Photo Photo by 104097832 © Kevin Duke | Dreamstime.com

In Early March, Luke Harper, a 27-Year-old Copywriter from Florida, had Planned to Spend Just the Weekend in Atlanta.

Harper joined demonstrations opposing the construction of a new police and fire training facility. Harper, however, was arrested the second night after attending a music festival along with other protesters and accused of being a domestic terrorist.

Harper was denied bond several times but eventually left DeKalb County jail in early June after being denied bond several times. "I was released on day 90, which is the last day they could legally hold me incarcerated without an indictment," Harper said. "And I'm still unindicted."

There has been a growing controversy over the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for the past two years. A state-of-the-art facility would be built on 85 acres of land that the city acquired as a prison farm a century ago, spearheaded by the Atlanta Police Foundation. According to supporters, the Atlanta Police Department's dilapidated training facilities need replacing. However, what began as a local debate became a national flashpoint.

"You fight against the environmental defense. You fight for racial equality. You fight against capitalism. And, of course, you fight against police militarization or the fight for [police] abolition," said Matt Scott, a journalist with the Atlanta Community Press Collective.

The temperature rose even higher after Georgia law enforcement agencies used a rarely used statute against opponents of the project, Scott said. He said there was a higher level of national interest when domestic terrorism charges were first filed in December. A Georgia State Patrol officer shot and killed Manuel "Tortuguita" Terán, an activist who lived in a forest near the proposed training facility with other opponents. A police officer was also shot and injured in that encounter.

To date, 42 people have been accused of domestic terrorism in their arrest warrants.

Georgia's Law Could Become a National Test Case for Domestic Terrorism Laws.

According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, Georgia, New York, and Vermont are the only states with laws about "domestic terrorism" or "domestic acts of terrorism." The terrorism statutes, in many forms, however, criminalize acts that are intended to influence government policy by intimidation or coercion. Some consider these statutes to be too permissible for abuse.

Lauren Regan, an attorney and executive director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center, said they serve as political instruments. Several criminal statutes would adequately prosecute the alleged criminal act, such as murder, assault, battery, or menacing. Many crimes could cover this."

State anti-terrorism statutes have been mainly untested to date, according to Regan and others who have handled terrorism cases in various jurisdictions. However, with the allegations against defendants in Georgia, this may change.

Ariel Ebaugh has challenged the domestic terrorism statute in Georgia with a writ of habeas corpus. According to Stanley Cohen, the law violates the First Amendment and Georgia's constitution. "Speech, assembly, and association are all protected rights. A line can be crossed, but it was not crossed here." Cohen continued. However, even if it were, prosecution under this statute would be unconstitutional due to its vagueness, overreach, and ambiguity.

In Georgia, domestic terrorism charges must be based on a felony.

Demonstrators in Georgia have been violent, according to law enforcement officials.

While Protestors Were Accused of Domestic Terrorism in Their Arrest Warrants, Indictments are still pending.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register stated at a press conference following Terán's death that Terán fired the shot that injured an officer.

Despite this, the GBI has yet to release its investigation results five months later. In addition, Register and the head of Atlanta's Police Department claim activists have set booby traps, used explosives, and thrown rocks at officers and arson, assault, and intimidation. None of the 42 defendants have been presented with evidence or specific charges alleging that they committed these crimes.

This is true even for individuals who were detained in December. "I don't believe they focused on getting a conviction under that domestic terrorism statute," said Regan. "I think they were using it to scare people into submission," he said.

Georgia GOP Leaders Have Emphasized That Opposition Movements Come From Other States.

Another defendant in this case, Alex Papali, believes law enforcement agencies have used domestic terrorism to target mostly non-Georgia residents. As Papali was at a music festival in the forest in March, he told me that when police arrived, panic set in. He said officers detained everyone they could catch. At one point, they asked people where they were from and separated all Georgia residents from out-of-towners. Then they let them go." Papali said.

One of those taken to DeKalb County Jail and labeled a domestic terrorist was Papali, a Massachusetts resident. "It could not have been more transparent that they were trying to create a narrative of 'outside agitators' coming in to disrupt the peaceful community," he said, "when in fact, many locals also supported this event."

Republicans are emphasizing that the opposition movement is highly organized and originating from other states, according to some Georgia elected leaders.

Attorney General Christopher Carr stated, "If you come to this state, engage in acts of violence to destroy infrastructure and property with the intent of changing public policy, that constitutes domestic terrorism."

This frame feels familiar in Atlanta, the cradle of the Civil Rights movement.

"I have never seen repression like this before. It is something I never thought I would encounter in modern times," Jones said. "The state of Georgia is trying to say the protest is illegal, that it's wrong to protest. You will be punished if you oppose me."

As a result of the recent arrests of three bail fund workers under charges of charity fraud and money laundering, Jones and others have become increasingly convinced that this is the case.

She had lived near the proposed site of the training facility until recently. However, she moved away because the Atlanta Police Department is currently shooting there. While Jones has left the city of Atlanta, she continues to advocate for her neighbors and allies in the movement, despite the sound of gunfire throughout the day taking its toll on her son.

It is alleged that the fund channeled money to Defend the Atlanta Forest, which the document describes as "a domestic violent extremist group classified by the Department of Homeland Security."

Because of first amendment concerns, DHS does not classify or label domestic extremist groups, nor does the federal government criminalize domestic terrorism. Likewise, these defendants are awaiting formal charges in an indictment and have not yet been given a chance to respond.

Failure to indict the defendants is one of the many signs prosecutors may struggle with domestic terrorism charges. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston abruptly announced on Friday that her office would not prosecute the case, leaving the state Attorney General in command.

However, some defendants fear that even if the charges are dropped, or a grand jury fails to indict them, the toxic label of "domestic terrorist" may remain.

Mark Anthony

Journalist

True Democracy