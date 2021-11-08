Explaining Hollywood's Obsession With Ted Bundy

I'm going to begin this post with a controversial statement: Ted Bundy was a serial killer.



I would like to reiterate that point just one more time: Ted Bundy was a serial killer. For the majority of his adult life, he spent a considerable amount of his time subduing and murdering women in different areas of the United States. One of his last confirmed murders was of a twelves year old girl.



So why, then, are we still talking about Ted Bundy? In fact, we're not just talking about him. We're reinventing his legacy.



I'm sure I am not the only one who has noticed the recent uptick in Ted Bundy-related material. I'm also sure that I'm not the only one who is sick of it. I've known of Ted Bundy for a while – just like I've known of Jeffrey Dahmer, Dennis Raider, David Berkowitz, Ed Gein, and John Wayne Gacy for a while. All of them are serial killers and all of them took the word “heinous” to a shockingly dangerous level. Yet – for some reason – it is Ted Bundy that has remained in the public eye despite the fact that he was executed over two decades ago. It is Ted Bundy that had the Netflix special Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, as well as Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron in 2019; it is Ted Bundy that had an Amazon Prime documentary series in 2020; it is Ted Bundy that is having a theatrical release coming out this August.

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy Jacklyn Krol/PopCrush

For some reason, there has been this obsession surrounding Ted Bundy since he was caught. At the root of that obsession is this desperate attempt to “figure him out”. Figure out what, exactly? Well, the answer to that says more about society than it does about Bundy.



“Handsome”, “good looking”, “charming”, and “charismatic” are all words you're likely to hear if you watch a Ted Bundy documentary or read an article about him. Hell, I googled “what made Ted Bundy famous?” which gave me a search result for someone on Quora asking the same questions. From those seven (reasonably thought out, might I add) answers, the word “handsome” is used in the first six and the last one refers to him as “charming”. From the time he was caught, all the way up to the present day, Ted Bundy's physical appearance has accompanied his crimes. It was almost as if you couldn't separate the two. The more that you read, the more that you begin to see what it is that some people cannot reconcile within themselves when it came to Bundy.



He didn't appear as a serial killer was “supposed” to.



Think of all of this unfolding as if you were watching a movie. There is a beginning (women start disappearing and turning up dead), a middle part where the climax happens (the world is made aware that a serial killer is on the loose and the hunt begins), and the end (the serial killer is caught and a face is put to the crimes. Now, in Bundy's case, he escaped prison twice and represented himself in court so there was a lot more to his story from a substance standpoint). The dilemma with Bundy came from feeling that his face was incongruous with his crimes. For the longest time, American cinema has centered around beauty for both its male and female stars – specifically when it comes to the roles that they play. When you hear people talk about Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, or Elizabeth Taylor from their era, it is always about their beauty. As a matter of fact, I initially thought Marilyn Monroe was a model due to the fact that no one I came across who spoke about her so much as mentioned her acting ability. In the present day, you see the same thing with a lot of male actors. For example, there is no way that someone isn't aware of the strategic casting of Jason Mamoa as Aquaman. This is big with superheroes, actually. Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downy Jr., and Chris Evans are all widely regarded as physically attractive and all of them play heroic, noble parts. That is the main component of this; playing the part.



Traditionally, the part of the “villain” is one that an actor would have to fit physically, but this time on the negative end of the spectrum. Our villains are people that stand out like a sore thumb. They would typically have some type of physical deformity that makes them unappealing at first glance. This is for no other reason than that we attribute negative qualities to things that don't look very pleasing to our eye. Movies and television shows even began using these assumptions as somewhat of a twist where the good looking character actually turns out to be the villain all long (Netflix's You is a shining example); or the stories in which we the viewer are made to sympathize with an unattractive main character – who, in most cases, is actually facing a lot of ridicule from the other characters around them. This has stayed consistent throughout America's history with serial killers. Ed Gein is the original example of this. His upbringing was so uniquely terrible it was the inspiration for Psycho's Norman Bates, Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, and Silence of the Lambs' Buffalo Bill. He had an overbearing and abusive mother whose death proved to be the catalyst for his killings. Currently, you'd have a pretty difficult time finding an article or a documentary that referred to Gein in any way that had to do with attractiveness. The conversation stays strictly on his crimes and there is seldom a shock surrounding his capacity for committing them.

Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates (left), serial killer Ed Gein (right) Kara Hedash/Screenrant

So, why is Ed Gein an easier pill to swallow than Ted Bundy? What they both did was horrific yet one is largely forgotten and the other is gradually becoming a mainstay in Hollywood. Why does one have an ever-growing array of movies and documentaries dedicated to his aura, while the other is just taken at face value for being the monster that he is? The answer is the Halo Effect.



The Halo Effect

Also referred to as the “physical attractiveness stereotype” or the “what is beautiful is good” principle, the halo effect more or less seeps into our everyday interactions. The Halo Effect is a form of cognitive bias which causes one part to make the whole seem more attractive or desirable. This concept can be applied to people, products, brands, and companies. Physical attractiveness is a common factor in the halo effect, as someone who is perceived to be more attractive will be assumed to have other positive personality traits and abilities. Some of those positive traits include being warm, friendly, socially competent, intelligent, and just overall enjoyable to be around more than those who one considers to be less attractive. “Those suffering from Good Looking People Bias think the handsome and pretty are more talented, more honest, and cleverer than not-so-good-looking people.”



How does this apply to Ted Bundy? Well, it is basically the explanation for a lot of the media's obsession with him. The thing with Bundy is that he broke the mold of what society thought a serial killer was supposed to look like. Bundy himself explains that people were fascinated with him because he was a “normal” person. He even goes so far as to say that people would never look at him and think he was the “type of person” to do something bad. If you listen to the trailer of the Netflix special, that same sentiment is echoed by two different women at the time of his trial. Back then, serial killers were never thought to be people you found attractive or charming – which made Bundy the last person anyone would suspect of being a serial killer. If I had to guess, that is because the general public assumed serial killers committed their heinous acts because of their difficulties in a social setting or with women. After all, the majority of the nation's serial killers up to that point had deep-seated issues that came to light after they were caught. More than that, though – they looked the part. Going back to the movie metaphor, Jeffrey Dahmer looked like the type of character you would give a “socially awkward loner who struggles making connections with people” backstory in a script. That is the type of character audiences can feel is more prone to committing unspeakable acts of violence. Ted Bundy doesn't fit that role when you look at him - at least not for a serial killer, he didn't. That is a point I want to stress because – along with the annoyance of the uptick in Bundy-related material – has been the sparking of conversations lamenting that Bundy is even considered good-looking in the first place. To me, when people back then were saying that Bundy was attractive, they were leaving out four important words: for a serial killer. Due to the public perception that serial killers had to look as bad as their crimes, Bundy's relatively cleaner presentation was a bit of a surprise for the people that saw him. Ted Bundy was good-looking for a serial killer. Along with that came the glorification that we still see today.

The (hopefully) unintentional byproduct of the halo effect, in this case, is the shifting of the blame. What is beyond disgusting about the present-day perception of Bundy is that he was a lot more shrewd and clever in committing his crimes than the reality of the situation has shown to be true. The way Hollywood tells it, Bundy was basically the white version of Will Smith's Hitch. Using his good looks, charm, and undeniable charisma, he was able to disarm his victims' natural defenses and carry out his gruesome murders. There are just two major problems with that: 1) none of that is true and 2) it makes Bundy's victims partially to blame for their own murders.

Ted Bundy was not an evil genius and the way he committed his crimes certainly reflects that. A good number of his early crimes involved him sneaking into college students' off-campus houses while they were sleeping and ambushing them before they could even react. When he did decide to get more brazen, he would use theatrics. In one case, he pretended to have a broken arm, and in another case pretended to be a police officer. He was either making himself appear less threatening or using a badge to dissuade any hesitation. The women he killed were tricked, not charmed. That leads me to my second point: when you accentuate Bundy's mythical “charm”, you make his victims – who are all women – partially to blame for their own murders. Instead of keeping the focus on the psychopath, his victims are now seen as falling prey to their inability to keep their wits about them in the presence of a good-looking guy. By saying that Bundy charmed them, you're diminishing their own agency.



While I detest the insistence on keeping Ted Bundy's legacy alive, I am not naive enough to think that they're going to stop. All that I ask is that we use Hollywood's obsession with him to question ourselves as a society.



