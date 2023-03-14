Killer Identified in 1983 Murder of Restaurant Owner Joette Smith

DNA identified the killer thirty-nine years later

Joette Smith Photo by Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

On March 29, 1983, a man was walking his dog on the banks of the San Lorenzo River on the two-hundred block of woodland drive in Ben Lomond, California, when he saw a body floating in the river. She only wore one nylon, a black boot, and a string of pearls. A navy blue cape was found nearby.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the crime scene, finding several other pieces of evidence.

They quickly identified the woman as Joette Marie Smith; she was thirty-three and the owner of a popular local restaurant called Buffalo Gals.

Joette was described as a remarkable woman, very hospitable, happy, cordial, a woman just full of vigor. She was always there when people needed her.

She was last seen on March 27, 1983. Joette closed up the restaurant and went across the street to her studio apartment, which she was sharing with a friend, Rachel Devereaux, at the time. Rachel would stay and work with Joette in the winter months as her forty-six-acre property would be inaccessible during the winter rainy season.

The two women watched the tv show “Thunderbirds” and ate some popcorn before Joette made some phone calls. Joette said she was tired, and Rachel went to bed.

Rachel woke up at 3 AM to find Joette not in the apartment. This was common as Joette often went to the restaurant late at night.

Detectives would find out that Joette had left the apartment and walked to a local bar to buy cigarettes, she had tried one shop closer to home, but it was closed. So she had walked to Henflings Inn, a bar in downtown Ben Lomond. A waitress there who knew Joette had offered her a ride home, but she had said it was a lovely night and she wanted to walk. That would be the last known sighting of Joette alive.

Detectives believe she might have been stopped on the bridge, which was on her way back home. An autopsy would show that she had been strangled to death and that there may have been a sexual element. Her death was ruled a homicide.

There was not much for authorities to go on. They interviewed everyone in Joette’s life, talked to people who saw her that night, and came up with nothing. Everyone they spoke to didn’t think that Joette had any enemies. Authorities had physical evidence but nothing to compare it to, and DNA testing was not being used yet.

Joette had moved to Ben Lomond ten years before and had been about to celebrate the eighth anniversary of owning the restaurant, and she had been planning a big anniversary celebration.

She had moved from Colorado Springs but had attended college in Kansas. She was originally from Omaha, Nebraska, where her family still resided. Her mother brought her remains back to Nebraska, where she now rests.

There would be no leads in her case till 1988 when detectives would have a suspect, a man named Eric David Drummond. He had an extensive criminal history in California and Nevada, which included sexual assault. Detectives would learn that Drummond had asked Joette out on a date, and she told him no. Drummond had left California quickly after the murder. They had circumstantial evidence connecting him to the crime, but no case could be brought against him without more physical evidence.

Joette’s case would eventually go cold.

In 2022 her case was reopened in the hopes of using new DNA technology not available in 1983. They were able to get a male DNA sample from the 1983 evidence.

In August of 2022, they were able to get a sample of DNA directly from Drummond, now sixty-four years old. The DNA sample was an exact match for the evidence sample.

Unfortunately, while detectives were working on getting an arrest warrant, Drummon committed suicide in September.

Though there will not be justice, the friends and family of Joette now have answers. They have also input Drummon’s DNA into CODIS and are looking to determine if there are any other cold cases that are linked back to him.

Joette’s sister said in a statement to the media, “A long time ago I just came to the fact that they probably would never identify [her killer]. [The announcement] was a little bit of a letdown, but I don’t feel like we didn’t get justice. The DNA was a match, and it’s closure.”

Sources:https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/eric-drummond-allegedly-identified-joette-smith-cold-case-murder https://www.sfchronicle.com/crime/article/Joette-Smith-was-found-slain-in-a-Santa-Cruz-17445351.php