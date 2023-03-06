Gilroy, CA

"Happy Face Killer" Victim gets Identified 16 Years After Conviction

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Known until now as Blue Pacheco Jane Doe, who was killed in 1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgqL1_0l8qlos800
Patricia "Patsy" Skiple {as a child}Photo bySanta Clara County Sheriff's Office

On June 3, 1993, a woman’s body was found on the side of the westbound Pacheco Pass highway near Gilroy, California, by a truck driver who had stopped to take a break. She wore blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a blue jacket. She was severely decomposed at the time of discovery.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department did an autopsy at the time, which put the cause of death as undetermined. They could not identify the victim at the time, and she was given the name “Blue Pacheco Jane Doe” for what she was wearing and where she was found.

This Jane Doe would get justice before we would ever know her name. A serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, or else known as the “Happy Face Killer,” sent a letter to the Santa Clara county district attorney in 1997 describing how he dumped a woman on the side of the road on route 152. Still, it would not be till 2006 that he would be charged with the death of the Blue Pacheco Jane Doe. There is not much information about why it took so long, but he confessed in court in 2007, and her death was added to his life sentence.

Keith Hunter JespersonPhoto byClark County Sheriff Department

For those who don’t know, Keith Hunter Jesperson is a Canadian American serial killer who killed at least eight women in the early 90s. He is nicknamed the Happy Face Killer for how he signed letters to newspapers before being arrested. If you want me to cover Jesperson, please comment below.

In 2019 the sheriff’s department ramped up its efforts to identify the Blue Pacheco Jane Doe. They used genetic genealogy and the DNA Doe Project’s help to find a relative of Jane Doe. They got hits all over North America, and they contacted authorities all over the USA and Canada to contact potential family members in the hopes of finally identifying the victim.

In 2021 they found a likely candidate, and by April 2022, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced they had successfully identified the Blue Pacheco Jane doe as Patricia “Patsy” Skiple.

Patsy was a mother and would have been forty-five years old at the time of her death. She had gone missing from Molalla, Oregon, in 1992 when she left her home one morning and never returned.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated quote “although this criminal case was adjudicated, detectives never gave up as they worked diligently throughout this investigation to provide closure for the family of Patricia Skiple.”

The sheriff’s office also thanked DNA Doe Project, Oregon State Police Criminal Investigations Division, including Detective Jim O’Connor, and the Calgary Police Service, including Detective Ken Carriere and analyst Amy Lemieux for their help throughout this investigation.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources:https://dnadoeproject.org/case/blue-pacheco-jane_doe-1983/ https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/calgary-police-help-confirm-identity-of-happy-face-killer-murder-victim-1.5872117

# true crime# serial killer# jane doe# crime# true story

