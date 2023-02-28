Stockton, CA

Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in Connection to California Shootings

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Wesley Brownlee has been charged with 4 of 6 shootings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWrW9_0l31OYva00
Wesley BrownleePhoto byStockton Police

From July to September 2022, Stockton, California, would see a series of shootings that would eventually be tied to the work of a serial killer.

On July 8, 2022, The Stockton Police responded to a shooting at 12:31 AM in a park on the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. The victim would be rushed to hospital but would die of his injuries. He was later identified as thirty-five-year-old Paul Alexander Yaw. In a statement to the press, his mother, Greta Bogrow, said quote, “This is my son Paul. He was a great man with a big heart,” “He was my son, a father, a grandson, nephew, cousin and brother and was loved by many. He has left a huge hole in our hearts, and I hope they catch the person(s) responsible before this happens again.”

Over a month later, the police would respond to shots fired on August 11, at 9:49 PM in a Popeyes restaurant parking lot on the 4900 block of West Lane. The forty-three-year-old man, later identified as Salvador William Debudey Jr, would be pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Analydia Lopez, is quoted saying, “to be honest with you, a part of me died with him that day,” Lopez said. “It’s been hard. It’s been really, really hard.”

On August 30, they would see the next shooting on the 800 block of E Hammer Lane at 6:41 AM. Police responded and found a twenty-one-year-old man in his car; he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez. Jonathan’s mother set up a memorial near where he died with a message that said, “I will always love you and remember you with the love that you always had for us, your parents. You didn’t deserve your life to be taken this way. You were always a good and kind child to everyone around you, and they all loved you. I, your mother, am mostly heartbroken and will always miss you with my heart and soul. — Your ‘Mami,’ as you always called me.”

On September 21 at 4:27 AM, Stockton Police responded to shots fired at the 4400 block of Manchester avenue. They found a man on the sidewalk, first responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as fifty-two-year-old Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz.

Less than a week later, on September 27, police would respond to a shooting at 1:51 AM on the 900 block of Porter Avenue. A Fifty-four-year-old man was found again on the sidewalk. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man again died at the scene. The man, Lawrence Lopez described as a father of six, and his sister is quoted as saying, “My brother was everything,” and “I’m going to never hear his laughter.”

The Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook on September 30 that they believe that all of these shootings were connected to the same person. They had reviewed hours of video surveillance from around the shooting and posted a picture of a suspect, the suspect was wearing all dark colors, and you could not see the person’s face. The police also released a map of the shootings.

Photo byStockton Police

They were all killed late at night or early in the morning, always when it was dark out. The men were always alone, and there were no witnesses.

On October 3, the Stockton Police would announce another connection from 2021.

They would connect two shootings from 2021, one on April 10, 2021, of a Hispanic man identified by his family as Miguel Vasquez. He was forty years old and was shot in Oakland, California; at 4:18 AM, he was found on the sidewalk and died at the scene.

The second shooting would be the only survivor of this killer. Her name is Natasha Latour, and she was shot on April 16, 2021. Natasha was living in a tent on the corner of Park and Union street in Stockton. She has since been interviewed, saying she heard someone outside her tent, and she got out to investigate. She saw a figure wearing dark clothing and a black medical-looking mask obscuring their face.

The assailant pointed the gun at her and started shooting. Natasha didn’t have anywhere to run, so she rushed her attacker. When she did, he got down on one knee, put both hands on the gun, and continued to shoot. She was shot multiple times, and the person said nothing to her and just walked away. This occurred at 3:20 AM. She was found by a good samaritan who called 911.

Natasha has said in an interview that she felt that after the attack, the police didn’t listen to her, that they just thought it was a drug deal gone wrong, and that after getting out of the hospital, she would have to go and get in contact with the police. She is quoted in an interview with ‘209 Times’ saying, “Five people died because they didn’t listen to me.”

All the families have asked for privacy and time while they process everything that has happened.

All seven cases have been connected with ballistic evidence; police have not released any more information on how they know they are connected.

In a press release on October 15, the Stockton Police Department announced they had arrested a suspect in the serial killings. SPD said in a statement regarding the arrest quote, “[we] can only provide limited information for the integrity of the investigation. Just because an arrest was made, does not mean the investigation stops. We now have to have a successful prosecution for our victims and their families. For the last two days, I have met with our victims’ families. I can’t go into our conversations, but our talks were very emotional, and they want justice.”

They also stated that it was a combination of community tips and good old-fashioned police work that they were able to zero in on a possible suspect. They said, quote, “we watched his patterns and determined early this morning; he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting. He was stopped by our own team in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 AM this morning.”

When police arrested the suspect, he was wearing all dark clothing with a mask around his neck, and he was armed with a handgun.

They arrested Forty-three-years-old Wesley Brownlee. Brownlee was born in San Francisco, but he grew up most of his life in Oakland in an apartment only six blocks from the April attacks.

In the 1990’s he moved with his family to Stockton. His parents were together on and off for years but split when Brownlee was in his teens.

It is reported that he was accused of sexual assault while he was a teenager with two other boys and denied any involvement blaming the assault on the other boys. He has also been arrested multiple times for selling illicit substances in Oakland.

In October of 1995, the Oakland Tribune reported that his brother Dale Brownlee had been shot and killed on the streets of his old neighborhood in Oakland while visiting friends. The report at that time believed it was drug related killing. There is no information on if anyone was ever charged for his brother’s killing.

Mercury News reported that a probation document stated: “apparently suffers both innate mental limitation and psychological stress over his brother’s 1995 shooting death.” “He seems either unable or unwilling to assume meaningful responsibility for himself,” the report says. “He appears to have difficulty settling into any kind of positive activity.”

He never completed high school, having dropped out when he was a junior. He has been convicted several times; none of his convictions were for violent crimes. Brownlee seems to have been a very troubled youth who never managed to get his life on the right path.

Police have reported that Brownlee had used a Ghost gun in some of the shootings. Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that anyone — including minors and prohibited purchasers — can buy and build without a background check. Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNEqw_0l31OYva00
ghost gunPhoto byStockton Police

A neighbor of Brownlee has reported that he was quiet and kept to himself and that he had lived with his mother on and off over the past few years. Police report that they currently can’t find a motive for why Brownlee would start killing in his early forties, and they do believe that he would have continued killing if he had not been arrested.

Law enforcement believe that Brownlee was hunting for victims that were alone and easy to come up upon.

After his arrest in October, Brownlee was held without bail. On October 18, Welsey was charged with three of the six shootings he is believed to have committed. He was charged with the deaths of Hernandez in the August 30 shooting, Cruz in the September 21 shooting, and Lopez shot September 27.

Since October, Brownlee has had multiple arrangements and has had his most recent one postponed till January 2023. He has not put in a plea and is being defended by a public defender.

In October, Brownlee’s legal team argued for a publicity gag order, saying that recent news reports and police press conferences were hurting their clients’ chance at a fair trial. That he had been depicted as guilty of serial killings before the trial had even begun.

His public defender is quoted saying, “I’m not asking to keep the media out of the courtroom,” Nobert said to the judge. “I’m asking to prevent people like Miss Tori Verber Salazar [and] Chief Stanley McFadden from disseminating information outside of this courtroom that can’t face the test of scrutiny that your honor is supposed to do.”

They have also argued that with global media coverage, they are not sure they can find a fair and unbiased jury.

The judge denied the gag order stating the press conference was stating facts of what happened and the arrest. As well quoted saying, “My ruling in no way condones some of the inflammatory statements made to the press, and I would urge the parties to keep this issue in mind when speaking to the press going forward,”

Authorities have said that the investigation has not stopped and are still looking for more evidence in this case. More charges may come for Brownlee in 2023.

At this time, Brownlee is being held in custody while he awaits trial. So far, he faces three counts of murder, possession of a firearm, and ammunition, and he faces life in prison if convicted or the death penalty.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources:https://globalnews.ca/news/9204741/california-serial-killer-arrest-stockton-wesley-brownlee/https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/10/17/who-is-wesley-brownlee-alleged-northern-california-serial-killer-lost-brother-to-gun-violence-was-arrested-for-sexual-assault-as-a-teen/ https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/stockton-serial-killings-suspect-police-news/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# true story# serial killers# murder# shooting

Comments / 2

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
5K followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Gilroy, CA

"Happy Face Killer" Victim gets Identified 16 Years After Conviction

Known until now as Blue Pacheco Jane Doe, who was killed in 1993. On June 3, 1993, a woman’s body was found on the side of the westbound Pacheco Pass highway near Gilroy, California, by a truck driver who had stopped to take a break. She wore blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a blue jacket. She was severely decomposed at the time of discovery.

Read full story
Dade County, GA

DNA Helps Identify Both Victim and Killer in 30 Year Old Cold Case

Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989. On the morning of December 16, 1988, two state transportation workers found the body of a very decomposed woman on the side of Interstate 59 in Dade County, Georgia, close to the Alabama border. By that afternoon, authorities, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, arrived at the crime scene.

Read full story
7 comments
Provincetown, MA

Jane Doe, “Lady of the Dunes,” Identified after 48 years

FBI identified Ruth Marie Terry as 1974 murder victim. On July 26, 1974, a twelve-year-old girl was walking her dog in the Cape Cod dunes in Provincetown, Massachusetts, when she came across a naked woman she thought was sunbathing. The woman was lying facedown on a beach blanket. When she got closer, she made a realization that made her blood run cold, and she bolted.

Read full story
Lincoln County, MO

The Package Killer Identified Over 30 Years After Killings

DNA evidence positively identifies killer of brutal murders. In 1991, several murdered women were determined by FBI profilers to be the work of one person, a serial killer nicknamed the “Package Killer.”

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Kidnapped in 1971 Abducted Toddler Found Alive After 51 Years

Melissa Highsmith got to reunite with her family five decades later. We previously covered this case back in November when there was first a potential sighting, but now it has been confirmed that the sighting was correct. The missing toddler, who was abducted in 1971, has been found and reunited with her family.

Read full story
19 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case Murder

DNA was tested from fingernail scrappings and was tied to the 1980 suspect. The day after Christmas in 1980, 25-year-old Sandra Difelice was found in her Las Vegas home brutally beaten to death and sexually assaulted around 9:30 PM. She was found in her bed under the covers. She lived at the house with a roommate and her 3-year-old daughter. Fortunately, the daughter was not home then and had been staying with her grandparents.

Read full story
5 comments

Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Gets Arrested in the UK

Usman Kassim was wanted in connection to several assault charges. Forty-year-old Usman Kassim was wanted in Canada and recently apprehended by UK authorities. Kassim had been on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted List for a variety of assault charges, criminal harassment and failure to comply, and attempted murder.

Read full story
2 comments
San Diego, CA

Genetic Genealogy Leads to Suspect in 1994 Cold Case Murder

Claire Holman was found dead in her home by a neighbor. On March 21, 1994, a friend and neighbor came to deliver mail to her senior neighbor, Claire “Kay” Holman, in Borrego Springs, San Diego, California. She knocked on the door, but there was no answer, which was odd. She peeked into one of the front windows and saw the home inside ransacked.

Read full story
3 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the Run

Octaviano Juarez-Corro is accused of killing two people in 2006. On September 8, 2021, the FBI made an announcement. A Milwaukee fugitive wanted for murder would be added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List, forty-seven-year-old Octavio Juarez-Corro.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 Years

Police still looking for any information to identify the child. February 28, 1983, two men entered an abandoned apartment building on Clemens avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, scavenging for copper pipe or looking for something to fix their car. That detail is mixed. They looked around the house, then went down to the basement. When they got to the basement, they could not see anything, one of the men lit a cigarette, and when he did, they saw something in the shadows.

Read full story
20 comments
Hawaii State

Man Arrested in 50 Year Old Cold Case Murder After Son Gives DNA to Police

Nancy Elaine Anderson was killed in 1972 while living in Hawaii. On January 7, 1972, 19-year-old Nancy Anderson was in her apartment getting a demonstration from two silverware salesmen when her roommate came home around 2:30 PM. Her roommate, 18-year-old Jody Spooner, joined as the men finished, with neither woman buying any silverware. Jody then went to her room to have a nap. Jody woke up from her nap around 5 PM; she went to the kitchen when she noticed that the water was running in Nancy’s bathroom, which she thought was odd as she thought Nancy would have left for work.

Read full story
Vallejo, CA

Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case Murders

DNA connected these California murders that were committed 16 years apart. In June 2022, an arrest was made, closing two cold cases in California. Seventy-six-year-old James Ray Gary was identified in a sexual assault case in 2021. Evidence from that case had been submitted to the state’s database and hit matches on two cold cases.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

New York Fugitive Captured by Off-Duty Cop While Both on Vacation in Disney World

Quashon Burton had been on the run since 2021 after being accused of fraudulently applying for covid-19 relief loans. Wanted fugitive Quashon Burton was on the run for nearly a year before he was tracked down after being spotted by federal agent Jeff Andre on vacation at Disney World. Andre was also on vacation in a strange cosmic coincidence and spotted Burton while at the Animal Kingdom theme park.

Read full story
Arlington, TX

Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert System

Amber Hagerman was only riding her bike alone for a few minutes when abducted from a parking lot. On January 13, 1996, in Arlington, Texas, Amber Hagerman was riding her new pink and white bicycle she had just gotten for Christmas. In the parking lot of an abandoned Winn-Dixie grocery store, the nine-year-old Girl Scout was with her five-year-old little brother, Ricky.

Read full story
Salem, MA

Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire Gravel

Claire was found murdered in 1986 a few miles from her home in Salem, Massachusetts. It was a warm summer evening on June 29, 1986, in Salem, Massachusetts, when Claire Gravel celebrated with her softball team at Magleashes’ Pub. The twenty-year-old student was studying computer science at Salem State College.

Read full story
Queens, NY

Man Charged for Murder of WW1 Vet Missing Since 1976

George Seitz went to get a haircut and was never seen again. George Clarence SeitzPhoto byNew York City Police Department. It was in early March 2019 when NYPD Detectives got a phone call from an anonymous tipster. The now adult said that when she was eleven years old, she saw her mother and stepfather burying black garbage bags in their backyard in 1976. The tipster believed the garbage bags contained a person’s body and gave the exact location.

Read full story
Midland, TX

Missing Woman Caitlin Denison Disappeared in Texas in 2018

The last known contact was with her sister, and she said the man she was traveling with “makes me scared for my life.”. Caitlin DenisonPhoto byTexas Department Of Public Safety.

Read full story
5 comments
Seaside, CA

Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-Old

Anne Pham was abducted while walking to kindergarten, only three blocks away. It was on January 21, 1982, in Seaside, California, when five-year-old Anne Pham convinced her mother to allow her to walk to her afternoon kindergarten class alone. The youngest of ten siblings, little Anne wanted to be like her siblings and not have her mother walk with her. The school was only three blocks away.

Read full story
2 comments

Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later

Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.

Read full story
54 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy