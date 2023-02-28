Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in Connection to California Shootings

Wesley Brownlee has been charged with 4 of 6 shootings

Wesley Brownlee Photo by Stockton Police

From July to September 2022, Stockton, California, would see a series of shootings that would eventually be tied to the work of a serial killer.

On July 8, 2022, The Stockton Police responded to a shooting at 12:31 AM in a park on the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. The victim would be rushed to hospital but would die of his injuries. He was later identified as thirty-five-year-old Paul Alexander Yaw. In a statement to the press, his mother, Greta Bogrow, said quote, “This is my son Paul. He was a great man with a big heart,” “He was my son, a father, a grandson, nephew, cousin and brother and was loved by many. He has left a huge hole in our hearts, and I hope they catch the person(s) responsible before this happens again.”

Over a month later, the police would respond to shots fired on August 11, at 9:49 PM in a Popeyes restaurant parking lot on the 4900 block of West Lane. The forty-three-year-old man, later identified as Salvador William Debudey Jr, would be pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Analydia Lopez, is quoted saying, “to be honest with you, a part of me died with him that day,” Lopez said. “It’s been hard. It’s been really, really hard.”

On August 30, they would see the next shooting on the 800 block of E Hammer Lane at 6:41 AM. Police responded and found a twenty-one-year-old man in his car; he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez. Jonathan’s mother set up a memorial near where he died with a message that said, “I will always love you and remember you with the love that you always had for us, your parents. You didn’t deserve your life to be taken this way. You were always a good and kind child to everyone around you, and they all loved you. I, your mother, am mostly heartbroken and will always miss you with my heart and soul. — Your ‘Mami,’ as you always called me.”

On September 21 at 4:27 AM, Stockton Police responded to shots fired at the 4400 block of Manchester avenue. They found a man on the sidewalk, first responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as fifty-two-year-old Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz.

Less than a week later, on September 27, police would respond to a shooting at 1:51 AM on the 900 block of Porter Avenue. A Fifty-four-year-old man was found again on the sidewalk. Life-saving measures were taken, but the man again died at the scene. The man, Lawrence Lopez described as a father of six, and his sister is quoted as saying, “My brother was everything,” and “I’m going to never hear his laughter.”

The Stockton Police Department posted on Facebook on September 30 that they believe that all of these shootings were connected to the same person. They had reviewed hours of video surveillance from around the shooting and posted a picture of a suspect, the suspect was wearing all dark colors, and you could not see the person’s face. The police also released a map of the shootings.

Photo by Stockton Police

They were all killed late at night or early in the morning, always when it was dark out. The men were always alone, and there were no witnesses.

On October 3, the Stockton Police would announce another connection from 2021.

They would connect two shootings from 2021, one on April 10, 2021, of a Hispanic man identified by his family as Miguel Vasquez. He was forty years old and was shot in Oakland, California; at 4:18 AM, he was found on the sidewalk and died at the scene.

The second shooting would be the only survivor of this killer. Her name is Natasha Latour, and she was shot on April 16, 2021. Natasha was living in a tent on the corner of Park and Union street in Stockton. She has since been interviewed, saying she heard someone outside her tent, and she got out to investigate. She saw a figure wearing dark clothing and a black medical-looking mask obscuring their face.

The assailant pointed the gun at her and started shooting. Natasha didn’t have anywhere to run, so she rushed her attacker. When she did, he got down on one knee, put both hands on the gun, and continued to shoot. She was shot multiple times, and the person said nothing to her and just walked away. This occurred at 3:20 AM. She was found by a good samaritan who called 911.

Natasha has said in an interview that she felt that after the attack, the police didn’t listen to her, that they just thought it was a drug deal gone wrong, and that after getting out of the hospital, she would have to go and get in contact with the police. She is quoted in an interview with ‘209 Times’ saying, “Five people died because they didn’t listen to me.”

All the families have asked for privacy and time while they process everything that has happened.

All seven cases have been connected with ballistic evidence; police have not released any more information on how they know they are connected.

In a press release on October 15, the Stockton Police Department announced they had arrested a suspect in the serial killings. SPD said in a statement regarding the arrest quote, “[we] can only provide limited information for the integrity of the investigation. Just because an arrest was made, does not mean the investigation stops. We now have to have a successful prosecution for our victims and their families. For the last two days, I have met with our victims’ families. I can’t go into our conversations, but our talks were very emotional, and they want justice.”

They also stated that it was a combination of community tips and good old-fashioned police work that they were able to zero in on a possible suspect. They said, quote, “we watched his patterns and determined early this morning; he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting. He was stopped by our own team in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 AM this morning.”

When police arrested the suspect, he was wearing all dark clothing with a mask around his neck, and he was armed with a handgun.

They arrested Forty-three-years-old Wesley Brownlee. Brownlee was born in San Francisco, but he grew up most of his life in Oakland in an apartment only six blocks from the April attacks.

In the 1990’s he moved with his family to Stockton. His parents were together on and off for years but split when Brownlee was in his teens.

It is reported that he was accused of sexual assault while he was a teenager with two other boys and denied any involvement blaming the assault on the other boys. He has also been arrested multiple times for selling illicit substances in Oakland.

In October of 1995, the Oakland Tribune reported that his brother Dale Brownlee had been shot and killed on the streets of his old neighborhood in Oakland while visiting friends. The report at that time believed it was drug related killing. There is no information on if anyone was ever charged for his brother’s killing.

Mercury News reported that a probation document stated: “apparently suffers both innate mental limitation and psychological stress over his brother’s 1995 shooting death.” “He seems either unable or unwilling to assume meaningful responsibility for himself,” the report says. “He appears to have difficulty settling into any kind of positive activity.”

He never completed high school, having dropped out when he was a junior. He has been convicted several times; none of his convictions were for violent crimes. Brownlee seems to have been a very troubled youth who never managed to get his life on the right path.

Police have reported that Brownlee had used a Ghost gun in some of the shootings. Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that anyone — including minors and prohibited purchasers — can buy and build without a background check. Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home.

ghost gun Photo by Stockton Police

A neighbor of Brownlee has reported that he was quiet and kept to himself and that he had lived with his mother on and off over the past few years. Police report that they currently can’t find a motive for why Brownlee would start killing in his early forties, and they do believe that he would have continued killing if he had not been arrested.

Law enforcement believe that Brownlee was hunting for victims that were alone and easy to come up upon.

After his arrest in October, Brownlee was held without bail. On October 18, Welsey was charged with three of the six shootings he is believed to have committed. He was charged with the deaths of Hernandez in the August 30 shooting, Cruz in the September 21 shooting, and Lopez shot September 27.

Since October, Brownlee has had multiple arrangements and has had his most recent one postponed till January 2023. He has not put in a plea and is being defended by a public defender.

In October, Brownlee’s legal team argued for a publicity gag order, saying that recent news reports and police press conferences were hurting their clients’ chance at a fair trial. That he had been depicted as guilty of serial killings before the trial had even begun.

His public defender is quoted saying, “I’m not asking to keep the media out of the courtroom,” Nobert said to the judge. “I’m asking to prevent people like Miss Tori Verber Salazar [and] Chief Stanley McFadden from disseminating information outside of this courtroom that can’t face the test of scrutiny that your honor is supposed to do.”

They have also argued that with global media coverage, they are not sure they can find a fair and unbiased jury.

The judge denied the gag order stating the press conference was stating facts of what happened and the arrest. As well quoted saying, “My ruling in no way condones some of the inflammatory statements made to the press, and I would urge the parties to keep this issue in mind when speaking to the press going forward,”

Authorities have said that the investigation has not stopped and are still looking for more evidence in this case. More charges may come for Brownlee in 2023.

At this time, Brownlee is being held in custody while he awaits trial. So far, he faces three counts of murder, possession of a firearm, and ammunition, and he faces life in prison if convicted or the death penalty.

