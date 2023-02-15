The Package Killer Identified Over 30 Years After Killings

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

DNA evidence positively identifies killer of brutal murders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUBGF_0koYPNKh00
Photo byreleased by family

In 1991, several murdered women were determined by FBI profilers to be the work of one person, a serial killer nicknamed the “Package Killer.”

On March 26, 1990, a body was found between two mattresses along a highway near Silex, Missouri, in Lincoln County. Her hands were bound, and her face was covered. An autopsy showed she had been strangled to death. She was identified as Robyn Mihan, a nineteen-year-old who lived in St Louis, Missouri. She made a living as a sex worker.

On June 11, 1990, a body was found in a rubber trash can near Highway 55. The body was so decomposed that authorities could not determine the cause of death. She was later identified as Donna Reitmeyer, a forty-year-old woman who was last seen in the Stroll area of Cherokee street in St. Louis, and she was also a sex worker.

On October 4, 1990, a woman’s body was found by a jogger near Interstate 270 in a plastic trash can, and she had been smothered or strangled. The woman remained unidentified for months but was later identified as twenty-seven-year-old Brenda Pruitt, who had lived on Cherokee Street, St. Louis. She was reported missing on May 9, 1990, by her family.

On February 17, 1991, a body was found in a wooden box on the side of Interstate 70 in O’Fallon, Missouri, and she was identified as Sandy Little. She was twenty-one years old and had been reported missing from her home in the 2800 block of Cherokee Street in September 1990. She was also a sex worker.

All of these women were mothers with young children at home. Disappearing, only to be found months later disposed of, like garbage.

On October 12, 1990, the St Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper reported that police had questioned a suspect, but the evidence was thin. I couldn’t find any other reports, and no person was ever charged for these crimes in 1990.

These cases went cold for decades.

In 2008 Detective Sergeant Jodi Weber of the O’Fallon Police Department took another hard look at these cases. These women were found in multiple jurisdictions. So Weber had to reach out and talk to all of them individually for their case files. For the next fourteen years, she would organize evidence, witness statements, and police reports. Detective Weber would start sending the physical evidence to crime labs. She constantly followed up to see if the crime labs had any new information.

In April 2022, all that hard work would pay off. With new technological advancements, the St Charles County crime lab was able to get a DNA match from a tiny bit of viable evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsfcI_0koYPNKh00
Gary Randall MuehlbergPhoto byMissouri Department of Corrections, Police Booking Photo

The match was to a convicted murderer Gary Randall Muehlberg who is currently serving a life sentence in Potosi Correctional Center for killing Kenneth Atchison in 1993 over a disagreement about money. He had hidden Kenneth’s body in a homemade coffin in his basement and was arrested and charged with this murder in 1995.

Detective Weber then went to the Potosi Correctional Center two separate times, and she showed Muehlberg the DNA evidence. In these interviews, he confessed to killing Mihan, Pruitt, and Little and gave detailed accounts of the murders in the confessions.

After the second interview, he sent Weber a letter telling her of two other murders he had committed. When she interviewed him the third time, he gave detailed accounts of the murders he had written in the letters. With that information, she could identify Reitmeyer as one of those victims. Unfortunately, with the information given, no other cases could be tied to the unknown Jane Doe Muehlberg had confessed to the killing.

In September of 2022, after a plea deal had been made to take the death penalty off the table, Gary Muehlberg was charged with the murders of Mihan, Pruitt, Little, and Reitmeyer. Law enforcement also revealed that there are more victims whose bodies had never been found or identified. They stated that Muehlberg is believed to be fully cooperating.

In an article for St. Louis Public Radio, Jodi Weber is quoted saying, “I know, it was a long time coming for me, for fourteen years. I couldn’t imagine what it was like for a family member waiting thirty-two years for answers.”

With Muehlberg being incarcerated all this time, it also raises questions on if something was missed in the 1993 case he was sentenced for and why it took so long to get a DNA hit.

After thirty years and so many hours on this case, the Package killer from 1991 has been identified. Law enforcement does want to make it clear that this case is not done. It remains an ongoing investigation that they are continuing to work on.

Sources:https://people.com/crime/4-women-were-strangled-to-death-in-mo-in-1990-now-an-alleged-serial-killer-has-confessed-police-say/ https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/one-man-linked-to-st-louis-package-killer-serial-murders-after-dna-breakthrough/article_2cbab772-ced6-5da1-9b04-703ba03bc34d.html

