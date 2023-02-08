Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Gets Arrested in the UK

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Usman Kassim was wanted in connection to several assault charges 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16plrc_0kgoy0du00
Usman KassimPhoto byToronto Police

Forty-year-old Usman Kassim was wanted in Canada and recently apprehended by UK authorities. Kassim had been on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted List for a variety of assault charges, criminal harassment and failure to comply, and attempted murder.

In January 2020, Kassim was identified as a suspect in an assault investigation. In April 2020, Kassim was alleged to have fired several shots at a couple sitting in a vehicle in a seemingly random attack. Then in October 2021, police were alerted to an attack in a parking structure where a man with a firearm attacked a woman, and surveillance connected the attack to Kassim.

Kassim was placed on Canada’s Most Wanted in 2022 and was recently discovered to be living in the United Kingdom. There had been a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and at this time, it is unclear if the reward had motivated someone to provide Kassim’s whereabouts.

UK authorities arrested Kassim on November 7, 2022, and he is currently being held there while he waits to be deported to Toronto.

American Fugitive Found in Canada After 20 Years on the Run

Louis Flood disappeared after being released on parole in 2001 for sex offenses with minors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwrPY_0kgoy0du00
Louis FloodPhoto byCanadaian RCMP

Louis Edward Flood was discovered living in British Columbia, Canada, after twenty years on the run for criminal sex offenses with minors. Flood, now seventy-seven, disappeared from Idaho when he was released on parole in 2001 after serving three of his eighteen-year sentence.

Flood had been featured on the television show “America’s Most Wanted” in 2011 in hopes that the public would be able to help get him back in custody. It was in July of 2022 that a tip came into the RCMP in Creston, BC, that reported Flood in the area.

The RCMP contacted the US Marshal Service, Idaho State Corrections, and the Idaho State Police, and a coordinated effort was made to arrest Flood. He was arrested on July 21 and extradited back to the US on July 25, where he will serve the remainder of his thirteen-year sentence.

No word yet on if he committed any further attacks while on the run or how he remained undetected in Canada for so long.

