New York City, NY

1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John Doe

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The family is still waiting on answers 44 years later. The problem NYC Police lost the body. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6crY_0jiRyub100
George Norman HeysPhoto byToronto Police Service

In 2019, the Toronto cold case unit began dusting off unsolved cases from the 70s and 80s, reexamining them and putting out appeals to the public for more information. Among the strangest and perhaps most frustrating of these cases is the disappearance of George Norman Heys.

In November 1978, George Norman Heys was twenty-two years old when he left his parent’s home for a doctor’s appointment and was never seen or heard from again. He never arrived at his doctor’s appointment and was reported missing by his parents the next day.

The case had sat cold for decades, and no one knew what had happened to the young man. When the case was reopened in 2019, it was discovered that there were likely answers available to detectives at the time of George’s disappearance.

Reports of a man’s body that was found in March of 1979, just a few months after George’s disappearance, in Lake Ontario near the mouth of the Oswego river. According to records, this John Doe had a tattoo of a devil holding a pitchfork with mandarin writing underneath it. Heys’ sister, Dolores, knew that tattoo belonged to her brother.

The mystery might have easily ended there, allowing George’s family to formally identify him and properly put him to rest. Heys’ body may have also provided clues as to whether his death was an accident or suicide or involved foul play.

And while it seemed as though the Toronto police were helpful and invested in the case, the body was technically found on the American side of Lake Ontario. Bizarrely, New York authorities seemed baffled about where the body ended up, suggesting it may have been buried in an unmarked grave in a nearby cemetery. They also no longer had the photos that had supposedly been taken of George’s telltale tattoo, claiming they had been lost in the recent flooding.

To this day, it is unclear how this John Doe was missed when Toronto detectives were looking for George. It seems like the bureaucratic red tape was the only thing in between solving George’s cold case.

However, if it wasn’t George’s body, it still was someone, and it is heartbreaking that there could be two families who may never have answers because of carelessness when handling a deceased victim. New York law enforcement has no idea where the John Doe was ultimately buried.

George’s parents have passed, but his siblings and other family members continue searching for answers. They have been fighting back and forth with Toronto law enforcement and their American counterparts to locate and determine if this John Doe is George.

Anyone with any additional information on the case is encouraged to contact the Toronto police.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources: https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/hunter-has-toronto-sun-solved-missing-persons-case-from-1978 https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/missing-persons-unit-1.5051057

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# True Crime# Missing Persons# True Story# Cross border# 1978

Comments / 0

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
4847 followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later

Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.

Read full story
45 comments
Austin, TX

Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Wilson in a jealous rage. Kaitlin Armstrong before and afterPhoto byHarris County Sheriff's Office. On May 11, 2022, twenty-five-year-old Anna “Mo” Mariah Wilson was discovered deceased in a friend’s home in Austin, Texas. Wilson was a professional cyclist and was in Austin for a race. Earlier that evening, Wilson had gone out for dinner with a fellow cyclist and previous romantic partner.

Read full story
5 comments
Bridgeport, CT

Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice

The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.

Read full story
63 comments
Elyria, OH

Has Law Enforcement Held Back Information on 25-Year-Old Missing Person Case?

James Mclaughlin went missing in 1998 without a trace. February 27th, 1998 was a cold winter day in Elyria, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb near Lake Eerie, surrounded by parks and forest preserves. On this day, fifty-seven-year-old James Mclaughlin disappeared from his Elyria home and has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story

Man Who Shot a Police Officer in 1981 Identified as Serial Killer 40 Years Later

Joseph Michael Ervin would never have been connected without tremendous advances in DNA.

Read full story

Whirlwind Romance & Honeymoon in Fiji Ends in Murder for Christe Chen

Her new husband, Bradley Dawson, was arrested after attempting to flee the country by kayak. On July 7, 2022, newlyweds thirty-six-year-old Christe Chen and thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Dawson checked into the luxurious all-inclusive Turtle Island Resort.

Read full story
14 comments
Dublin, CA

Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept

The victims, Maria and Benison Tran’s teenage son, witnessed the murders. Devin Williams JrPhoto byimage Courtesy of Dublin PD. On September 7, around midnight, 911 dispatchers received a call saying that an intruder had broken into their Dublin, California, home. Six people were sleeping in the home at the time, and two shots had awoken the household.

Read full story
72 comments
Baltimore, MD

Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in Prison

Highschool student Hae Min Lee was murdered in 1999, and newly tested DNA evidence points to a new suspect. Hae Min LeePhoto byImage courtesy of Baltimore police. Now, this case isn’t solved yet, but the podcast Serial led to enough to reexamine the case and release the previously convicted suspect, Adnan Syed. His original trial was deemed unconstitutional because the prosecution had withheld critical information from his defense.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971

Melissa will be 51 years old this year, and her siblings are still searching. An aged progressed image of Melissa Highsmith and an image of her as a baby (image courtesy of NCMEC.

Read full story
8 comments

Who Murdered Honeymooning Bride Michaela McAreavey?

She was found killed in the bathtub of a Mauritius hotel. Michaela McAreavey and John McAreavey (Image courtesy of PA) Known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a much-desired destination for millions of travelers, especially honeymooners. But on January 10, 2011, the beautiful tropical island was the scene of a heinous crime that took the life of a new bride, Michaela McAreavey.

Read full story

Woman Attempts to Hire an Undercover Cop to Kill Ex-Husband

Marina Ray didn’t want her ex-husband to get any more of her money. Marina and Michael Ray (Image courtesy of CTV) Marina Kazman was a refugee from the former Soviet Union. She had come to Canada in 1990 with her then-husband and daughter. She became a citizen in 1996 and settled in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Her previous husband had died in 2003, and it was years after the widow met Michael Khavkin. He became a tenant and rented a room in her home. Also, as a Russian immigrant, the two connected on their shared experiences. The two began dating in 2008. Everything seemed to fall in place for the couple. Both were older, Ray divorced himself, and it seemed like a happy relationship. After a year of dating, they married in December 2009.

Read full story

Beyond Meat, COO Bites Off Tip of Driver’s Nose in Road Rage Incident

Doug Ramsey has been suspended from Beyond Meat following arrest. Doug Ramsey (Image courtesy of Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office) Have you ever been looking for a parking spot, and at last, you find the perfect one, and you go to get into that parking spot, and then someone comes along and scoots on in?

Read full story
3 comments

South African Honeymoon Goes Wrong with Murder of Millionaires' Wife

Did Shrien Dewani have his wife killed just weeks after wedding. Shrien Dewani and Anni Dewani (Image courtesy of Bristal evening post/PA) Anni Hindocha was born on March 12, 1982, to a family of Indian origin. Her family used to live in Uganda but were forced to leave in the early 1970s after the country’s president expelled all Asians living there. They were granted residence in Sweden and settled in Mariestad, where Anni was born and raised.

Read full story
Ocilla, GA

Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead

She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.

Read full story
17 comments
Minneapolis, MN

1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a Napkin

Killer had uploaded his DNA to an online genealogy company. Jeanie Childs (Image courtesy of Minneapolis Police department) On June 13, 1993, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Betty Eakman glanced at the TV while working as a hospice care aid. The channel was on the local news, and it was detailing the gruesome discovery of a woman murdered. Betty’s blood ran cold when she recognized the building. It was where her thirty-five-year-old daughter, Jeanie Childs, lived.

Read full story
29 comments
Portland, OR

Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her Attacker

Susan Kuhnhausen survived and is now a victim activist. Susan Kuhnhausen (Image courtesy of Willamette Week) In January 1988, Susan was thirty-three years old, had a successful nursing career, and was ready to settle down. She hadn’t had much luck dating and opted to place an ad with a matchmaking service to find her perfect someone.

Read full story
1 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNA

Shannon Rose Lloyd and Renee Cuevas had no connection to each other. Shannon Rose Lloyd (Left) and Renee Cuevas (Right (Image courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department) On May 21, 1987, twenty-three-year-old Shannon Rose Lloyd was discovered deceased in her bedroom by her housemate just before midnight. She shared a home with several other people in Garden Grove, California. An autopsy later concluded that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Read full story
Allenspark, CO

Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby Bizup

Considered a tragic accident for more then 60 years. Bobby Bizup ( Image courtesy of Harriet Dudich) Located in Rocky Mountain National Park, just outside Allenspark, Colorado, camp St. Malo was an all-boys Catholic summer camp from the 1930s. It later became co-ed in the 1970s before being converted to a retreat space in the 1980s. Eventually, the scenic chapel and grounds became a popular wedding venue, with sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains. But this beautiful place has a dark history associated with it.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy