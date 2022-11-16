Who Murdered Honeymooning Bride Michaela McAreavey?

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

She was found killed in the bathtub of a Mauritius hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OED1_0jD6UYxG00
Michaela McAreavey and John McAreavey

Known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a much-desired destination for millions of travelers, especially honeymooners. But on January 10, 2011, the beautiful tropical island was the scene of a heinous crime that took the life of a new bride, Michaela McAreavey.

Michaela Harte was a twenty-seven-year-old Irish language teacher from County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. She met John McAreavey at University in 2005, and the two fell head over heels in love. More than 300 friends and family came together on December 30, 2010, to celebrate the wedding of John and Michaela. And on New Year’s Eve, the wedding celebration melded into a birthday party as Michaela celebrated her birthday, as well. A stunning bride and the couple seemed so happy.

They spent the first seven days of their honeymoon in Dubai and were due to spend the rest in Mauritius. On January 8, they checked into the Legends Hotel, a five-star resort with excellent reviews and popular with Irish visitors. It was in the fishing village of Grande Gaube, northeast of the country.

On January 10, ten days into their honeymoon, John and Michaela had breakfast in the hotel. Then John went to the golf course while Michaela sunbathed. When they met again, they enjoyed a poolside lunch. Michaela left the table around 2:44 p.m. to walk the short distance to their deluxe room 1025 to bring down some biscuits to enjoy with a cup of tea.

John took pictures and watched some videos while waiting for his wife to return. But fifteen minutes later, he noticed Michaela had been gone for a while, so he looked for her. On his way to the room, he realized he had forgotten his key, so he went to the reception.

A bellboy opened the door for John, and they found Michaela’s body in the bathtub with the water still running. John lifted her from the bath and tried to revive her, but it was already too late.

The autopsy report revealed that Michaela had several abrasions and bruising on the front of her neck and collarbone, and the coroner ruled the cause of death to be asphyxiation. It was hypothesized that when Michaela returned to their room, she had interrupted a burglary in progress and was murdered as a result.

In Mauritius, Michaela’s murder received significant media attention. When a murder takes place in a nation that depends on tourism, there will be a pressing need to have the case closed as soon as possible. And given that arrests were made only one day after Michaela’s death, it appeared that the case would be resolved quickly.

On January 11, three male Mauritian employees of the hotel were later arrested for the murder; Avinash Treebhoowoon, Sandeep Moneea, and Raj Theekoy, who were all cleaners for the hotel. They appeared in court in Mauritius on January 12. Treebhoowoon and Moneea were charged with murder, and Theekoy with conspiracy to commit murder. Both men pleaded not guilty, and the case went to trial.

Theekoy had been granted immunity if he spoke against the other two cleaners and alleged that he heard a woman scream. He ran over to the McAreavey’s room and saw Moneea and Treebhoowoon flee the room. He said that both the men were wet and appeared to look worried. He also alleged that Moneea threatened him later. Theekoy committed suicide years after the trial, though it has been noted as a suspicious death.

Hotel security guards Dassen Narayen and Seenarain Mungoo were also arrested in the days following the murder. They were charged with aiding and abetting a crime. Both suspects were shortly released and had all charges against them dropped since they came up with an explanation for why their fingerprints had been found in the room. They had helped John when he called for help upon finding Michaela’s body.

On January 17, 2011, thousands of mourners, including then President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, and Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister. A special Mass was held simultaneously in Mauritius in memory of Michaela, led by the island’s senior priest.

The trial of the two hotel workers accused of murdering Michaela began in Mauritius on May 22, 2012. John McAreavey told the court that the police had handcuffed and manhandled him on the day of the murder. They considered him an initial suspect, and he was held in custody for five hours and examined for trace evidence. He even said that one officer told him, “Why are you crying? You’re still young. You can go find another wife.”

The DNA samples were sent to be examined by a forensic expert from England, and he revealed no DNA traces belonging to the two accused men found on Michaela’s body.

During the trial, The Major Crime Investigation Team of the Mauritius Police force faced severe criticism for its handling of the case as they didn’t question all the hotel guests and staff that day or even preserve the crime scene. They were even accused of coercing the initial confessions made by the two suspects.

On July 12, the judge told the jury of six men and three women not to worry about what ramifications their verdict may have on the reputation of Mauritius as they weren’t politicians, and it wasn’t their job to save the image of the country.

The jurors deliberated for two hours before reaching a unanimous verdict, declaring Avinash and Sandip not guilty.

In a statement released after the verdict, the McAreavey and Harte families said the seven-week trial had been harrowing. No words could describe the sense of devastation and desolation they felt.

On July 15, 2012, a Mauritian newspaper called Sunday Times published twelve appalling black-and-white pictures of the crime scene, featuring a photograph of Michaela’s body on the front page.

The Harte and McAreavey families described the act as insensitive and demeaning. The Irish government issued a formal complaint with the government of Mauritius.

And on the morning of July 16, police raided the Sunday Times office and arrested Imran Hosny, the newspaper’s editor, charging him with causing outrage to public and religious morality.

Following the trial, the family of John and Michaela sued the Legends Hotel for €1.6 million. They received the settlement in August 2015 and used it to fund the Michaela foundation, which ran for ten years and encouraged young people to lead a “life without limits” and had goals of continuing the work Michaela did to continue teaching and preserving the Irish language.

John McAreavey remarried in 2016 with the blessing of the Harte family.

A new investigation was launched in 2014 after the not-guilty verdicts, but nothing substantial was uncovered. In 2017, an elite task force was set up to investigate further, but no new evidence was found that warranted a reopening of the case or a retrial. And in 2022, Dassen Narayen was arrested a second time. He had been one of the security workers at the hotel, and it was believed that he had been the one to duplicate the room key for the McAreavey’s room.

This is one of those cases that seem like unless there is a confession, it will always remain a mystery.

