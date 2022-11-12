Beyond Meat, COO Bites Off Tip of Driver’s Nose in Road Rage Incident

Doug Ramsey has been suspended from Beyond Meat following arrest

Doug Ramsey (Image courtesy of Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office)

Have you ever been looking for a parking spot, and at last, you find the perfect one, and you go to get into that parking spot, and then someone comes along and scoots on in?

Doesn’t that make you just…want to…viciously attack that person? No, me neither, but that wasn’t the case for Beyond Meat Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey. Beyond Meat is a very popular plant-based meat alternative.

The COO was in a parking garage on September 17, following a university football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He became enraged when another vehicle cut in front of him and reportedly “made contact” with his car.

Ramsey exited his vehicle, approached the Subaru that had cut him off, and punched a hole in the rear windshield, threatening to kill the driver. The driver exited the vehicle, and that was when Ramsey attacked. Beating the driver, punching, and then bit the tip of the driver’s nose off.

Officers arrested Ramsey, and he was charged with uttering terroristic threats and battery in the third degree. He was released the following day on $11,000 bail. His next court appearance is in October.

Following the news of the assault, he has since been suspended from his position with Beyond Meats. In a very brief statement addressing their COO, they confirmed his removal and announced an interim who would handle Ramsey’s duties while they found another COO.

This isn’t Beyond Meat’s only scandal involving its leadership team. In 2021 it was discovered their Chief of Finance, Mark Nelson, was involved in a fraud scheme and had been allowed to retire from the company.

Sources: https://globalnews.ca/news/9142180/beyond-meat-exec-doug-ramsey-arrest-bite-mans-nose/ https://www.narcity.com/the-coo-of-beyond-meat-was-arrested-for-allegedly-biting-a-mans-nose-in-a-fight