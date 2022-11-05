Sacramento, CA

Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vx5K4_0izz4uDa00
Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.)

On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.

A coworker called her house, and there wasn’t an answer, so she called her son and asked him to swing by her apartment and check on her. He did, buzzing several times with no response. He asked the apartment manager to get access to the apartment, and after knocking several times without a response, they did.

Inside they discovered a brutal scene. There was blood everywhere. Nancy was found deceased in the home, and her autopsy determined she had been stabbed over thirty times.

There was a massive investigation into Nancy’s murder. Her fiance at the time was the Chief Public Defender, Farris Salamy, and initially, they weren’t sure if it had been retaliation from a disgruntled client. The killer appeared to have taken care not to leave evidence behind. They found a piece of tape that seemed to have been used by the killer to wrap his fingertips in an attempt not to leave any prints.

However, the killer may have underestimated Nancy as there appeared to have been a massive struggle. Nancy had several defensive wounds, and it appeared that at one point, she had managed to get the knife from her attacker and fight back because a significant amount of blood was left behind from the killer.

Salamy had been with Nancy the night before, and the two had gone for dinner. He then dropped her off and stayed at her apartment for a bit before leaving around 11:30 to go back to his apartment. He said it had been typical for Nancy to leave her balcony door open a bit so that her cat could go in and out of the apartment; she had never had any concerns about doing that since she lived on the second floor.

Law enforcement believes that is how the killer got in, by scaling the balcony below.

The blood trail from the killer led from the balcony all the way to the apartment’s parking lot. In the 70s, all law enforcement could do with the blood was get the killer’s blood type, which had helped eliminate suspects like Nancy’s fiance but didn’t lead to any suspects. They had interviewed over 500 potential suspects, but nothing brought the case to a close. Years later, the DNA profile was done and uploaded to state and national databases.

For five decades, the case sat cold. Farris Salamy died in 2014 of leukemia at eighty-four, never knowing what happened to his fiance.

In 2019, the Sacramento County cold case team reopened the case, and they decided genetic genealogy would be the best way to identify Nancy’s killer.

Through that process, they identified several relatives related to the suspect, and in 2022 they finally had a confirmed identification after fifty-two years.

Richard John Davis (Image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.)

Richard John Davis was a long-time Sacramento resident. He would have been twenty-seven years old at the time of the murder and had lived in an apartment building near Nancy Bennallack. His apartment faced hers, and he had an unobstructed view of her apartment. It is believed that he may have been stalking her. Davis didn’t have any violent criminal history but did have several DUIs. Davis died in 1997 at the age of fifty-four from complications of alcoholism.

Nancy’s sister attended the press conference announcing Davis as the murderer of the 1970 slaying. Retired Sacrament County Detective Micky Links led the press conference.

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources:https://www.abc10.com/article/news/crime/70s-cold-case-solved/103-0cfcd797-60d3-4796-aa05-3f87550cb47f https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/nancy-bennallack-sacramento-murder-cold-case-genetic-genealogy-suspect-id/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# true crime# murder# DNA# cold case

Comments / 11

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
4241 followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Ocilla, GA

Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead

She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.

Read full story
6 comments
Minneapolis, MN

1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a Napkin

Killer had uploaded his DNA to an online genealogy company. Jeanie Childs (Image courtesy of Minneapolis Police department) On June 13, 1993, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Betty Eakman glanced at the TV while working as a hospice care aid. The channel was on the local news, and it was detailing the gruesome discovery of a woman murdered. Betty’s blood ran cold when she recognized the building. It was where her thirty-five-year-old daughter, Jeanie Childs, lived.

Read full story
27 comments
Portland, OR

Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her Attacker

Susan Kuhnhausen survived and is now a victim activist. Susan Kuhnhausen (Image courtesy of Willamette Week) In January 1988, Susan was thirty-three years old, had a successful nursing career, and was ready to settle down. She hadn’t had much luck dating and opted to place an ad with a matchmaking service to find her perfect someone.

Read full story
1 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNA

Shannon Rose Lloyd and Renee Cuevas had no connection to each other. Shannon Rose Lloyd (Left) and Renee Cuevas (Right (Image courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department) On May 21, 1987, twenty-three-year-old Shannon Rose Lloyd was discovered deceased in her bedroom by her housemate just before midnight. She shared a home with several other people in Garden Grove, California. An autopsy later concluded that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Read full story
Allenspark, CO

Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby Bizup

Considered a tragic accident for more then 60 years. Bobby Bizup ( Image courtesy of Harriet Dudich) Located in Rocky Mountain National Park, just outside Allenspark, Colorado, camp St. Malo was an all-boys Catholic summer camp from the 1930s. It later became co-ed in the 1970s before being converted to a retreat space in the 1980s. Eventually, the scenic chapel and grounds became a popular wedding venue, with sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains. But this beautiful place has a dark history associated with it.

Read full story
14 comments
Reading, PA

After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNA

The DNA was taken off of an envelope that was sent to police by the killer. Anna Kane (Image courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police) On October 23, 1988, the body of a young woman was found in a wooded area near Reading, Pennsylvania. Her death was immediately ruled a homicide, her cause of death was strangulation, and she still had baling twin wrapped around her neck.

Read full story
53 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllister

Taylor Anne McAllister (Image courtesy of Facebook) In the early morning of December 22, 2016, a man was collecting cans in an alley on 63rd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Florida, when he stumbled upon something horrific.

Read full story

FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple

When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.

Read full story
16 comments
Sunnyvale, CA

Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen Stitt

Genetic genealogy helped find the suspect responsible for the brutal murder. Karen Stitt (image courtesy of Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office) On September 2, 1982, fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt took the bus from Palo Alto, California, to Sunnyvale to see her boyfriend. It was only days before the new school year was to start. Originally from Pittsburg, Pennslyvania, Karen was to start her full school year on the west coast.

Read full story
5 comments

$10,000 Reward Offered in Unsolved Homicide

Arman B. Johnson was killed execution-style in 2005 at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Arman B. Johnson (Image courtesy of National Park Service Open source photo) On April 13th, 2005, a passerby stumbled upon a gruesome discovery in an otherwise beautiful and scenic location. At the southern edge of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, near Kahuku ranch, lay the body of 44-year-old Arman B. Johnson. He was discovered wearing a tank top, shorts, socks, and slippers about 100 yards off the Mamalahoa Highway.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange County, FL

30-year-old Cold Case Solved with Help of Suspect's Family

John Stagner was murdered in 1992 by a long-time family friend. John Stagner (Image courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office) It was around 5 AM on August 10, 1992, when Donna Stagner went to wake her husband, fifty-three-year-old John Stagner. The Stagner family lived in Orange County, Florida. John was a maintenance worker for the county, and the family lived in a home on the Orange County maintenance property and served as live-in caretakers for the equipment housed there.

Read full story
2 comments

Unsolved 1977 Murder of 19-Year-Old Barbara Jean Maclean

Barbara Jean Maclean (image courtesy of RCMP) In the early morning of February 26, 1977, a man walking his dog along a gravel road in Northern Calgary made a gruesome discovery. The body of a young woman was discovered in a ditch.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 Years

Phillip Wilson was arrested. He had been Robin’s neighbor. Robin Brooks (Image courtesy of Sacramento County Sheriff's Department) A horrible discovery was made on April 24, 1980, in Sacramento, California. Robin Brooks had missed her shift at the donut shop she worked at. The twenty-year-old had recently moved to the area from New York and worked two jobs to afford her new apartment.

Read full story
5 comments

One of Canada’s Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

Little is known of what happened to Mariella Lennie she was discovered deceased in 1991. Mariella Lennie (Image courtesy of CBC) Mariella Lennie was a seventeen-year-old student from Tulita, North West Territories. She had recently moved to Yellowknife, Yukon, that September to finish high school and stay with family. She was described as an outgoing and friendly person.

Read full story
2 comments
Shelby County, IN

Serial Predator Arrested After 40 Years

Steven Ray Hessler has received a 650-year prison sentence for his brutal attacks. Steven Ray Hessler (image courtesy of Shelby County Prosecutor's Office) From 1982 to 1985, a small town in Shelby County, Indiana, lived under a reign of terror when a vicious masked man broke into homes at night, armed with a gun or knife, and sexually assaulted women.

Read full story
1 comments
El Cajon, CA

Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill Wife

The victim, Rita Mansour, had no idea her new husband and mother-in-law were after her condo and savings account. June Pickard and Francis Noble (image courtesy of TCM YouTube)

Read full story

Manitoba Taxi driver Melissa Chaboyer 2005 Murder Remains Unsolved

The mother had been stabbed trying to flee her vehicle. Melissa Chaboyer (image courtesy of Manitoba Crime Stoppers) It was late on November 25, 2005, in Thompson, Manitoba, when Melissa Chaboyer was working a long shift as a cab driver. Melissa, people who knew her called her Lissa, was a thirty-five-year-old single mother to her teenage son and a devoted foster parent. She had housed over twenty children over ten years. She loved fostering and supporting her foster kids whenever they needed help, even if it had been years since they had been in her care.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Read full story
12 comments

Canadian Serial Killer Allan Legere

His trial was the first time in Canadian history that DNA evidence was presented. Allan Legere (image courtesy of Brunswick News Archive) The Miramichi, on the coast of New Brunswick, is renowned for its earnest beauty and lush greenery. And as soon as the first rays of sunlight glint brightly on the clear waters of the Miramichi River, the streets would buzz with life and joy as the residents begin their daily routine.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy