Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death

Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.)

On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.

A coworker called her house, and there wasn’t an answer, so she called her son and asked him to swing by her apartment and check on her. He did, buzzing several times with no response. He asked the apartment manager to get access to the apartment, and after knocking several times without a response, they did.

Inside they discovered a brutal scene. There was blood everywhere. Nancy was found deceased in the home, and her autopsy determined she had been stabbed over thirty times.

There was a massive investigation into Nancy’s murder. Her fiance at the time was the Chief Public Defender, Farris Salamy, and initially, they weren’t sure if it had been retaliation from a disgruntled client. The killer appeared to have taken care not to leave evidence behind. They found a piece of tape that seemed to have been used by the killer to wrap his fingertips in an attempt not to leave any prints.

However, the killer may have underestimated Nancy as there appeared to have been a massive struggle. Nancy had several defensive wounds, and it appeared that at one point, she had managed to get the knife from her attacker and fight back because a significant amount of blood was left behind from the killer.

Salamy had been with Nancy the night before, and the two had gone for dinner. He then dropped her off and stayed at her apartment for a bit before leaving around 11:30 to go back to his apartment. He said it had been typical for Nancy to leave her balcony door open a bit so that her cat could go in and out of the apartment; she had never had any concerns about doing that since she lived on the second floor.

Law enforcement believes that is how the killer got in, by scaling the balcony below.

The blood trail from the killer led from the balcony all the way to the apartment’s parking lot. In the 70s, all law enforcement could do with the blood was get the killer’s blood type, which had helped eliminate suspects like Nancy’s fiance but didn’t lead to any suspects. They had interviewed over 500 potential suspects, but nothing brought the case to a close. Years later, the DNA profile was done and uploaded to state and national databases.

For five decades, the case sat cold. Farris Salamy died in 2014 of leukemia at eighty-four, never knowing what happened to his fiance.

In 2019, the Sacramento County cold case team reopened the case, and they decided genetic genealogy would be the best way to identify Nancy’s killer.

Through that process, they identified several relatives related to the suspect, and in 2022 they finally had a confirmed identification after fifty-two years.

Richard John Davis (Image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.)

Richard John Davis was a long-time Sacramento resident. He would have been twenty-seven years old at the time of the murder and had lived in an apartment building near Nancy Bennallack. His apartment faced hers, and he had an unobstructed view of her apartment. It is believed that he may have been stalking her. Davis didn’t have any violent criminal history but did have several DUIs. Davis died in 1997 at the age of fifty-four from complications of alcoholism.

Nancy’s sister attended the press conference announcing Davis as the murderer of the 1970 slaying. Retired Sacrament County Detective Micky Links led the press conference.

