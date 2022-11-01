Portland, OR

Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her Attacker

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Susan Kuhnhausen survived and is now a victim activist 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgPCU_0iuW6h4L00
Susan Kuhnhausen (Image courtesy of Willamette Week)

In January 1988, Susan was thirty-three years old, had a successful nursing career, and was ready to settle down. She hadn’t had much luck dating and opted to place an ad with a matchmaking service to find her perfect someone.

“SWF, 33, overweight but not over life, seeks SM who wants more out of a relationship than just “slender.” Active health care professional enjoys exploring NW, interested in conversation, good times with someone who is intelligent, thoughtful, and full of humor. Must be emotionally and fiscally mature. If you are seeking a bright, funny lady who is adventurous enough to advertise, then please reply.”

Two weeks later, she got a reply. Forty-year-old Michael Kuhnhausen responded. Michael was recently divorced, with two kids. He told Susan he was a Vietnam veteran but now worked as a janitorial supervisor. The couple exchanged phone numbers and started chatting.

Susan was extroverted, her job as an ER nurse was stressful, and she liked to decompress after a tough week by spending time with friends, traveling, and being out. Michael was more of a homebody, and when they were dating, he had no issues with Susan going out.

After five months of dating, Michael moved into Susan’s home in Portland, Oregon. After almost a year of dating, the two tied the knot in Reno, Nevada, in an intimate ceremony, on December 10th, 1988.

At first, all was well with the couple. Susan adored Michael’s kids and felt that their family was complete. However, cracks began forming in their relationship after years of marriage.

After years of marriage, Michael suddenly started questioning Susan’s spending habits. Though she made significantly more money than he did, which had never bothered Susan, it did cause issues when Michael tried to dictate how she spent her money.

He also started having angry outbursts, which were becoming more frequent. His outbursts were apparently because of the trauma he experienced during his time in the military. When Susan investigated his military history, she discovered that Michael had never seen combat and had worked a desk job. His outbursts became increasingly angry, and they began to scare Susan. She placed an ultimatum, go to counseling and get help or divorce.

By 2005, little had changed in their marriage, and Susan brought up a trial separation. Michael moved in with his father, but the couple still saw each other often. By now, they had grandchildren and attempted to keep things as normal as possible for their family, attending family events together and maintaining a friendly relationship. All the while, they still tried to work on their marriage in hopes of reconciling.

However, Susan came to realize that while they were separated, she was thriving. She started enjoying her life for the first time in years and realized that she didn’t want to be married to Michael anymore. She asked him for a divorce in the summer of 2006. After that, her relationship with Michael began to deteriorate.

On September 6th, 2006, Susan came home from a nursing shift at Providence Portland Medical Center. She needed to get ready to attend a nursing convention out of town. She disarmed her home alarm system, walked through the mudroom, and found a note by the microwave from Michael saying, “Sue, haven’t been sleeping. Had to get away — Went to the beach.” Susan had asked him to house-sit, and she guessed this was his answer.

Michael always had a key to her home and his own alarm code, and Susan never thought about changing it after he moved out. She walked to the front of the house and checked the mail. Coming back in, she noticed something odd. Her bedroom was very dark, and she thought she had left the curtains open that morning, something she did every day.

When Susan approached her bedroom, a man jumped out from behind the door. The man was five foot nine, almost two hundred pounds, wearing a baseball cap pulled low, slacks, a striped shirt, and yellow rubber kitchen gloves. He was also holding a red and black claw hammer. The man attacked her, hitting Susan in the head several times. Susan knew she had to do something, or she was going to die.

Susan began the fight for her life. She wrestled the hammer away from Haffey but lost it in the struggle. She fought ferociously, hitting, biting, and even going as far as tearing through his pockets to leave further evidence. She thought she was going to die, and if she was going to die, she was going to leave as much evidence behind as possible.

She remembered something her father had told her. He said if she was ever attacked to get as close to the person attacking as much as possible, his reasoning was that if you are close to someone, it minimizes the impact of the blows. Her father also worked in construction, and he had told her to always use the claw end if she ever had to use a hammer in self-defense.

Her job as an ER nurse had also inadvertently trained her for a moment such as this. Nurses in an ER are faced with unpredictable patients and are required to attend self-defense classes regularly. Until this night, Susan had never been required to put that training into action.

Susan wrestled with the man until she managed to swing her left leg over his body and get her left arm around his neck; she got Haffey into a chokehold. She kept asking, “who sent you here?” Susan kept him in the choke hold until he changed color and stopped moving. The fight lasted fourteen minutes.

After he stopped moving, Susan grabbed the hammer and rushed to her neighbor’s house so they could call 911. This is a portion of the transcript.

911 dispatcher: “What did she use on him? She strangled him. What else did she do?”
Anne Warnock, neighbor: “She put a chokehold on him.”
“I’ve got help on the way. Stay on the line.”
“She has a hammer here.”
“Don’t touch it. Don’t touch it. Just leave it there.”
“She hit him in the head several times. That’s the hammer he had with him. She struck him, and she strangled him, and she thinks he’s dead.”
Dispatcher: “Was he by himself?”
Neighbor: “Did he have anybody with him? No.… She expressed a concern it may have been her ex-partner who sent the person.”
Dispatcher: “Have there been problems with her ex-husband or her ex-partner?”
Neighbor: “She did talk to Mike, her ex-partner, and asked him to house-sit for the cats, and he said he couldn’t do it. He was on his way to the beach.… He left her a note. He knows the alarm.”
“OK, that’s good information to pass to the officers.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evuBq_0iuW6h4L00
Edward Haffey (Image courtesy of Edward Haffey)

When the police arrived at her house, they found the man in the hallway deceased. The wallet in his pocket revealed him to be fifty-nine-year-old Edward Dalton Haffey. It was discovered after an autopsy that Haffey had a near-lethal dose of cocaine in his system at the time he attacked Susan. He had an extensive criminal history and was known to abuse substances.

Susan was never charged, and police considered the action self-defense. Haffey had a lengthy criminal history, including murdering his ex-girlfriend in 1991, and he only served nine years in prison for her murder.

Police first thought it was a burglary, but there were no signs of forced entry into the home. The next day, Susan went to the house with a friend to pack a bag. While there, they found a backpack in the basement that Susan had never seen before. Inside were some personal items, which were quickly determined to belong to the man who had attacked her. Inside was a paystub, medication, including information that implicated her husband Micheal Kuhnhausen may be involved; a datebook that said, “call Mike, get letter,” alongside Michael’s new cellphone number.

The pay stub was for the same company Michael worked for, and also a Vietnam vet. They had worked together for two years, and it hadn’t taken long for detectives to put two and two together.

Susan had told the police that the alarm was set when she had come home, so her husband must have deactivated it for this man as he was the only person with the code information. Likely when he dropped off the note.

Authorities started to look for Michael. On September 8th, they found he had left a suicide note at his father’s place. A portion of it read, “All I ever wanted was to be loved, and every time I had it — I fucked it up.” The police put out a bulletin for him. They had also discovered through financial records that he had purchased a revolver.

Michael Kuhnhausen (Image courtesy of Multnomah County Sheriffs office)

And on September 13th, they finally found him outside the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, saying he was checking himself in and had nothing left to live for. They put Michael on a psychiatric hold for eleven hours after they placed him under arrest for conspiracy to commit murder.

Michael didn’t have any life insurance policies that were still connected to Susan. She had changed the beneficiary to her brother after their separation. He was still on the deed to the house they had shared, which was worth $300,000. If Susan died, he would get the house.

During his initial interrogation, Michael denied any involvement with Haffey. Officers showed they had evidence that the two worked together, but he still tried to claim he didn’t know him. Later he said, “I didn’t do it. Just because I know the guy doesn’t mean I did anything.”

During the trial, there was overwhelming evidence that Michael had been involved in the attempt on his ex-wife. Including a man who Michael and Haffey had approached to help, they offered the man $5000, but he declined.

On August 30th, 2007, Michael pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to ten years in prison. He admitted to offering Haffey $50,000 for her murder.

Susan was always afraid that Michael would come and try again when he got out of prison. She moved, put up security systems, and put gravel around the house so she could hear anyone coming. She even got a gun and learned to shoot. She sued and won a one million lawsuit against her ex-husband, stating she hoped he would not have enough money to try again.

Michael was set to be released on September 14th, 2014, but in June, ninety-two days before his release, he died of prostate cancer. It was a death that was sad for Susan but also brought a great deal of relief. She said in a statement to the media, “I don’t mourn his passing. Instead, I mourn the life he could have had if only he could have opened his heart for those of us who cared about him.” Susan also said she joined the Kuhnhausen family in hoping he would find the peace he didn’t find in this world.

To this day, Susan spends her time talking to people about her story. She is an activist for crime victims and hopes that she might help others by sharing her story. She still says that killing her attacker was the hardest thing she ever did. She had a hard time with the media portraying her as a hero. Her boss gave her a piece of wisdom that stuck with her.

 “They’re not calling you a hero because you killed a man. They’re calling you a hero because they want to believe, given the same circumstances, they, too, might survive.”

If you enjoyed this story, please kindly consider joining my mailing list. I send out a monthly newsletter highlighting all the cool stuff I do across platforms!

Sources:https://www.wweek.com/news/2016/08/17/a-hit-man-came-to-kill-susan-kuhnhausen-she-survived-he-didnt/ https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/police-say-portland-intruder-strangled-by-nurse-was-a-hit-man-1/ https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2014/06/portlander_who_hired_hitman_to.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hitman# crime# survivor# truecrime# hitman fail

Comments / 1

Published by

She/Her, content creator, writer, true crime, and history enthusiast https://linktr.ee/truecrimemysteries

N/A
4154 followers

More from True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Sacramento, CA

Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA

Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.

Read full story
10 comments
Minneapolis, MN

1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a Napkin

Killer had uploaded his DNA to an online genealogy company. Jeanie Childs (Image courtesy of Minneapolis Police department) On June 13, 1993, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Betty Eakman glanced at the TV while working as a hospice care aid. The channel was on the local news, and it was detailing the gruesome discovery of a woman murdered. Betty’s blood ran cold when she recognized the building. It was where her thirty-five-year-old daughter, Jeanie Childs, lived.

Read full story
27 comments
Garden Grove, CA

Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNA

Shannon Rose Lloyd and Renee Cuevas had no connection to each other. Shannon Rose Lloyd (Left) and Renee Cuevas (Right (Image courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department) On May 21, 1987, twenty-three-year-old Shannon Rose Lloyd was discovered deceased in her bedroom by her housemate just before midnight. She shared a home with several other people in Garden Grove, California. An autopsy later concluded that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Read full story
Allenspark, CO

Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby Bizup

Considered a tragic accident for more then 60 years. Bobby Bizup ( Image courtesy of Harriet Dudich) Located in Rocky Mountain National Park, just outside Allenspark, Colorado, camp St. Malo was an all-boys Catholic summer camp from the 1930s. It later became co-ed in the 1970s before being converted to a retreat space in the 1980s. Eventually, the scenic chapel and grounds became a popular wedding venue, with sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains. But this beautiful place has a dark history associated with it.

Read full story
14 comments
Reading, PA

After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNA

The DNA was taken off of an envelope that was sent to police by the killer. Anna Kane (Image courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police) On October 23, 1988, the body of a young woman was found in a wooded area near Reading, Pennsylvania. Her death was immediately ruled a homicide, her cause of death was strangulation, and she still had baling twin wrapped around her neck.

Read full story
53 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Did Her Killer Get Away With Murder? The Story of Taylor Anne McAllister

Taylor Anne McAllister (Image courtesy of Facebook) In the early morning of December 22, 2016, a man was collecting cans in an alley on 63rd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Florida, when he stumbled upon something horrific.

Read full story

FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple

When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.

Read full story
16 comments
Sunnyvale, CA

Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen Stitt

Genetic genealogy helped find the suspect responsible for the brutal murder. Karen Stitt (image courtesy of Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office) On September 2, 1982, fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt took the bus from Palo Alto, California, to Sunnyvale to see her boyfriend. It was only days before the new school year was to start. Originally from Pittsburg, Pennslyvania, Karen was to start her full school year on the west coast.

Read full story
5 comments

$10,000 Reward Offered in Unsolved Homicide

Arman B. Johnson was killed execution-style in 2005 at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Arman B. Johnson (Image courtesy of National Park Service Open source photo) On April 13th, 2005, a passerby stumbled upon a gruesome discovery in an otherwise beautiful and scenic location. At the southern edge of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, near Kahuku ranch, lay the body of 44-year-old Arman B. Johnson. He was discovered wearing a tank top, shorts, socks, and slippers about 100 yards off the Mamalahoa Highway.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange County, FL

30-year-old Cold Case Solved with Help of Suspect's Family

John Stagner was murdered in 1992 by a long-time family friend. John Stagner (Image courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office) It was around 5 AM on August 10, 1992, when Donna Stagner went to wake her husband, fifty-three-year-old John Stagner. The Stagner family lived in Orange County, Florida. John was a maintenance worker for the county, and the family lived in a home on the Orange County maintenance property and served as live-in caretakers for the equipment housed there.

Read full story
2 comments

Unsolved 1977 Murder of 19-Year-Old Barbara Jean Maclean

Barbara Jean Maclean (image courtesy of RCMP) In the early morning of February 26, 1977, a man walking his dog along a gravel road in Northern Calgary made a gruesome discovery. The body of a young woman was discovered in a ditch.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 Years

Phillip Wilson was arrested. He had been Robin’s neighbor. Robin Brooks (Image courtesy of Sacramento County Sheriff's Department) A horrible discovery was made on April 24, 1980, in Sacramento, California. Robin Brooks had missed her shift at the donut shop she worked at. The twenty-year-old had recently moved to the area from New York and worked two jobs to afford her new apartment.

Read full story
5 comments

One of Canada’s Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

Little is known of what happened to Mariella Lennie she was discovered deceased in 1991. Mariella Lennie (Image courtesy of CBC) Mariella Lennie was a seventeen-year-old student from Tulita, North West Territories. She had recently moved to Yellowknife, Yukon, that September to finish high school and stay with family. She was described as an outgoing and friendly person.

Read full story
2 comments
Shelby County, IN

Serial Predator Arrested After 40 Years

Steven Ray Hessler has received a 650-year prison sentence for his brutal attacks. Steven Ray Hessler (image courtesy of Shelby County Prosecutor's Office) From 1982 to 1985, a small town in Shelby County, Indiana, lived under a reign of terror when a vicious masked man broke into homes at night, armed with a gun or knife, and sexually assaulted women.

Read full story
1 comments
El Cajon, CA

Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill Wife

The victim, Rita Mansour, had no idea her new husband and mother-in-law were after her condo and savings account. June Pickard and Francis Noble (image courtesy of TCM YouTube)

Read full story

Manitoba Taxi driver Melissa Chaboyer 2005 Murder Remains Unsolved

The mother had been stabbed trying to flee her vehicle. Melissa Chaboyer (image courtesy of Manitoba Crime Stoppers) It was late on November 25, 2005, in Thompson, Manitoba, when Melissa Chaboyer was working a long shift as a cab driver. Melissa, people who knew her called her Lissa, was a thirty-five-year-old single mother to her teenage son and a devoted foster parent. She had housed over twenty children over ten years. She loved fostering and supporting her foster kids whenever they needed help, even if it had been years since they had been in her care.

Read full story
Fort Pierce, FL

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.

Read full story
12 comments

Canadian Serial Killer Allan Legere

His trial was the first time in Canadian history that DNA evidence was presented. Allan Legere (image courtesy of Brunswick News Archive) The Miramichi, on the coast of New Brunswick, is renowned for its earnest beauty and lush greenery. And as soon as the first rays of sunlight glint brightly on the clear waters of the Miramichi River, the streets would buzz with life and joy as the residents begin their daily routine.

Read full story
13 comments
Chester, SC

Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 Years

Elizabeth Ann Wilson went missing from work in 1976 and was found later in a stolen car. Elizabeth Ann Wilson (image courtesy of court tv) On March 20, 1976, Elizabeth Ann Wilson went missing from her place of work mid-shift. The forty-five-year-old mother was working an overnight night shift as a spinner at a textiles factory in Chester, South Carolina.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy