After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNA

The DNA was taken off of an envelope that was sent to police by the killer

Anna Kane (Image courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police)

On October 23, 1988, the body of a young woman was found in a wooded area near Reading, Pennsylvania. Her death was immediately ruled a homicide, her cause of death was strangulation, and she still had baling twin wrapped around her neck.

Law enforcement concluded that the woman had been murdered in a secondary location before her body was dumped in the woods. They later identified the woman as twenty-six-year-old mother of three, Anna Kane.

The local newspaper ran a cover story about the murder, seeking information from anyone who had seen Anna the night she died or if anyone knew who she was with. Anna was a sex worker, and law enforcement struggled to get people to talk to the police.

Detectives didn’t have a lot of evidence to go on, but they discovered that her killer had left DNA on her clothing and the twine used to strangle her.

Then in 1990, a letter came into the newspaper that ran the story of Anna’s death. Addressed from “a concerned citizen,” the writer had included several details that authorities had never released to the media, information that only the killer would have known. Detectives believed the killer had penned that letter to taunt law enforcement.

They kept the letter, and years later, they were able to collect DNA from the envelope and match it to the DNA found on Anna’s clothing. In 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police received a grant, which they used to fund the genetic genealogy testing, and later that year, they had a suspect, Scott Grim.

Scott Grim (Image courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police)

Once Grim was identified, law enforcement looked to confirm the DNA connection. Grim died in 2018 at the age of fifty-eight; however, he had been involved in a harassment case with a business partner where he had mailed several menacing letters. They compared the DNA from those envelopes to the DNA in Anna’s case, and it was a direct match.

At this time, law enforcement is continuing to investigate how Grim connected with Anna and if there are more victims out there.

Anna’s daughter, Tamika Reyes, was nine when her mother was taken away from her. Despite her mother’s struggles, she wants her to be remembered as much more than the media has portrayed her to be. Anna Kane was a loving mother, and she was outgoing, fearless, and caring. She cherishes the fond memories of her mother and remembers her as a woman who made great sacrifices for her children and was loved by all those who knew her.

