FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple

When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park.

Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI)

On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.

About two weeks after they left for their hike, family and friends had not heard from them and realized they had not returned from their hiking trip on the date they had planned. The family reported Julie and Lollie missing to park authorities, who began their search on Bridle trail, a lesser-used trail in Shenandoah National Park where the women had told their family they would be hiking. Then, on June 1st, loved ones received the worst news imaginable when park rangers found Julie and Lollie’s bodies wrapped in sleeping bags at their campsite. According to media reports, they had been tied up, and their throats had been cut. Lollie’s golden retriever, Taj, who had been hiking with them, was located wandering the trail.

Taj (image courtesy of the FBI)

Hundreds of tips came into the Richmond FBI after the murders, and they soon landed on a suspect. However, it wasn’t until 2002 when Attorney General John Ashcroft announced in a press conference that 34-year-old Darrell David Rice, who was already in jail for another assault in the same park, had been indicted for Julie and Lollie’s murders.

Ashcroft labeled their deaths a hate crime since Julie and Lollie were a same-sex couple, and Rice apparently despised LGBTQ+ people. Unfortunately, the DNA testing proved inconclusive, and the evidence linking Rice to the crimes was purely circumstantial. Phone records had shown he had called a California support group for LGBTQ+ people, which Julie had written about in her diaries. That connection sparked the idea that the two women had been stalked and targeted.

Without any forensic evidence placing Rice at the crime scene, the Department of Justice dismissed his case, and he never went to trial for the murders.

More than a quarter century later, Julie and Lollie’s killer has not been brought to justice, and their murders remain unsolved. Their case has been covered in countless podcasts, articles, and a successful book. Author Kathryn Miles covered the Shenandoah National Park Cold Cases in her book Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders. She retraced the young women’s steps and deeply investigated the evidence and initial investigation. She believed it was another man, Richard Marc Evonitz, who was a serial killer. Evonitz killed himself in 2002, right before he was arrested.

Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI)

About five years ago, the FBI renewed its public outreach in search of tips and leads to help solve the cold case. Because people from all over visit the park, those who were nearby during their murders could be from anywhere in the country. Those who may have information have been asked to contact the Richmond FBI.

