Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen Stitt

Genetic genealogy helped find the suspect responsible for the brutal murder

Karen Stitt (image courtesy of Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office)

On September 2, 1982, fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt took the bus from Palo Alto, California, to Sunnyvale to see her boyfriend. It was only days before the new school year was to start. Originally from Pittsburg, Pennslyvania, Karen was to start her full school year on the west coast.

Karen had already made a splash since arriving in California. She was a sweet girl with a magnetic aura that drew people in. She was friendly, had a big smile, and had a carefree attitude that seemed to help her fit in quickly.

When Karen arrived in Sunnyvale, she and her boyfriend spent much of the afternoon wandering around town. They played video games at 7-Eleven and just enjoyed the last few days of summer vacation.

Around midnight, Karen was escorted to the bus stop, but her boyfriend didn’t stay with her. He had to rush home as it was already quite late. Karen took this bus often and knew the schedule well. The number ‘22' bus back to Palo Alto would only be a few minutes, and she would return to her dad’s house in no time.

That bus came by the stop at the corner of El Camino Real and South Wolfe Road, and no one was there, so the bus didn’t stop. And Karen never made it home that night.

The following morning, a delivery driver made the horrific discovery of a nude teen’s body a little over one hundred yards from that bus stop. Later identified as Karen Stitt, she had been bound by her clothing, stabbed sixty times, and sexually assaulted.

Officers canvassed the area looking for potential witnesses and got something they thought might have been helpful, and one man said he saw an old-fashioned panel truck near Karen’s body. He said he noticed it because the truck was sitting with the parking lights on for a significant amount of time before driving off.

Officers felt this vehicle was likely driven by the man who abducted Karen from the bus stop. It may have been where she had been murdered before being dumped.

The truck was never identified, and although the case was heavily investigated, no leads led to an arrest. Eventually, the case went cold, but Karen’s friends and family did their best to keep her cold case in the media every September. Always holding hope that was would one day be justice for Karen’s murder.

Forty years passed before there would be answers.

In 2000, a DNA sample was obtained from the physical evidence collected from the original investigation, and that sample was put into CODIS, but no matches were found. Then in 2022, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety opted to try to use genetic genealogy to look for new potential suspects.

The genealogy research led to a family with four brothers from Hawaii. Once a family was identified, law enforcement reached out to various family members to narrow down which brother the DNA belonged to. In August 2022, they arrested seventy-five-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez from Maui. They were able to confirm that the DNA was a direct match to the sample found on Karen Stitt’s body back in 1982.

Gary Gene Ramirez (image courtesy of Maui Police Department)

Ramirez was extradited to California and charged with Karen’s murder. He is being held without bail. Law enforcement is looking to track his whereabouts throughout the years and believes there may be more victims. They think that due to the level of violence and anger involved in Karen’s murder, they doubt she is the only victim. His DNA has been input into CODIS and is being tested across unsolved cold case victims across the country.

Ramirez’s next court date is unknown, but if convicted, he faces life in prison without the chance of parole.

