Unsolved 1977 Murder of 19-Year-Old Barbara Jean Maclean

Abducted while walking home in Calgary, Alberta

Barbara Jean Maclean (image courtesy of RCMP)

In the early morning of February 26, 1977, a man walking his dog along a gravel road in Northern Calgary made a gruesome discovery. The body of a young woman was discovered in a ditch.

Her cause of death was strangulation, and she was later identified as Barbara Jean Maclean. The nineteen-year-old had recently moved to Calgary from Nova Scotia and worked as a bank teller for Royal Bank. She shared an apartment with her boyfriend, and officers worked to trace back the events of the previous evening.

Barbara Jean had a wide group of friends and was often seen at her favorite local bar. That was where she was the night before, at the Highlander Bar with a group of friends. At some point in the evening, her boyfriend got kicked out of the bar for being too rowdy. He sat in the parking lot in his vehicle and waited for Barbara to come out.

When the bar closed at 2:30 AM, Barbara joined him in the car, and they had a heated argument. Both were intoxicated, but her boyfriend drove off and left her alone in the parking lot. She had told a friend she was going to a house party and intended to hitchhike there.

That was the last time Barbara was seen alive.

The RCMP have stated that they believe Gary McAstocker is responsible for the crime. He was a registered sex offender that had been released on parole at the time and had been known to target women hitchhiking, but it was never definitively confirmed. McAstocker committed suicide before authorities could question him regarding Barbara’s murder.

Barbara Jean’s murder was also connected to several other women in the area who had been murdered in similar circumstances, alluding to the presence of a serial killer. The case is still open, but there haven’t been any new developments in some time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

